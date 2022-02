Schedule

Boys 5A Basketball

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Wasatch at Stansbury 7 p.m.

Tooele at Orem 7 p.m.

Boys 3A Basketball

Thursday, Feb. 24

GHS vs. Ben Lomond

9:30 a.m. at Weber State University

Girls 5A Basketball

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Stansbury at Uintah 7 p.m.

Girls 3A Basketball

Thursday, Feb. 24

GHS vs. Layton Christian 4:10 p.m. at Weber State University