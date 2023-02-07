Sports Wrap – February 8, 2023

Boys basketball

(W) GHS vs. Morgan 46-40

A strong second half by the Cowboys led to the boys basketball team beating the Morgan High Trojans 46-40. After trailing 21-16 at half, Grantsville bounced back to outscore Morgan 30-19 in the remaining two quarters to come away with the win.

Senior Brigham Mulford scored 24 points during the team’s victory, with Ethan Powell and Bryson Roberts adding eight points apiece to contribute to the effort.

(W) GHS vs. Ogden 55-49

Grantsville extended its winning streak to four games last Friday by defeating the Ogden High Tigers at home. Due in part to keeping Ogden from scoring double figures in the second and fourth quarter, the Cowboys steadily increased their offensive output to come away with a 55-49 win.

The Cowboys play their final game of the season on the road on Wednesday against the South Summit Wildcats.

(L) SHS vs. Cottonwood 44-71

Stansbury got off to a slow start during last Tuesday’s game against the Cottonwood Colts which wound up costing them the game. Putting up only 14 points to Cottonwood’s 38, the Stallions were unable to recover during the rest of the game and fell 71-44.

(L) SHS at Tooele 51-56 (see story)

(L) THS vs. Cedar Valley 51-55

A low-scoring fourth quarter kept Tooele from taking control of their game against Cedar Valley last Tuesday, as the Buffaloes ultimately lost to the Aviators 51-5.

Senior Jacob Hanson recorded 20 points in the game — including five three-point shots — to lead Tooele in scoring. Ethan Simmons led in rebounds, pulling down 11 boards in the loss.

Girls basketball

(W) GHS vs. Morgan 63-58

The Cowboys girls basketball team came out on top on the road against Morgan High School Trojans last Tuesday, winning 63-58. Despite being outscored 35-22 in the second and third quarters, the Cowboys prevailed in the fourth quarter to pull away with the six-point victory.

Senior guard Mckenzie Allen and sophomore guard Avery Allred led the team in scoring, recording 17 and 15 points respectively.

(W) GHS vs. Ogden 51-26

Grantsville’s girls basketball team won its 13th-straight game last Thursday, defeating the Ogden Tigers by a 25-point margin. A 33-12 first half lead for the Cowboys set the stage for the lopsided game, resulting in a 51-26 win.

Guards Mckenzie Allen and Avery Allred tied for the most points on the team, with both posting 11 points in the game. Senior Maile Bartley followed closely with 10 points of her own. After their Feb. 7 game against the South Summit Wildcats (results were not available at time of publication), Grantsville finishes the season on the road on Thursday against the Layton Christian Academy Eagles.

(L) SHS at Cottonwood 49-69

Last Wednesday, the Stansbury Stallions girls basketball team fell to the Cottonwood Colts on the road. A 14-point performance by guard Brooke Jensen and forward Lola Gardner were not enough, as the Colts outpaced Stansbury through all four quarters.

(W) SHS vs. Tooele 57-34

The Stallions girls basketball team bounced back from its loss to Cottonwood last Thursday, defeating the cross-town rival Tooele High Buffaloes. After holding the Buffaloes to single digits in each of the first two quarters, the Stallions outscored Tooele 29-24 in the second half to pull away with the 57-34 victory.

In the win, Anika Knudsen led the team with 14 points and 7 rebounds. Seniors Reagan Richins and Tailor Palmer each scored 13 points, with Palmer adding 10 rebounds to record a double-double. Up next for the Stallions is a Friday night road game against the Uintah Utes.

(L) THS at Cedar Valley 58-59

In a game that was very close over all four quarters, the Cedar Valley Aviators squeaked out a win against the Tooele Buffaloes girls basketball team. Despite outscoring the Aviators in two quarters of the game, the Buffaloes were unable to overcome and fell by the narrowest of margins.

Tooele is back in action on Wednesday, when they host the Hillcrest Huskies at 7 p.m.

Other sports

Boys and girls wrestling (see story)

Swimming

Girls- Tooele finished second at the Region 7 championship tournament, posting 294 points and Stansbury finished third with 275 points.

Boys- Tooele finished sixth in the boys tournament, recording 266 points, while Stansbury finished seventh with 78 points.