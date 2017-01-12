Sports Wrap – January 12, 2017

GGSL meeting information
Grantsville Girls Softball League (GGSL) will hold its annual league meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Grantsville Fire Station. The agenda will include bylaw changes, fee discussions, unresolved issues, a vote for executive committee, All-Stars, the Dash-N-Splash tournament and set the timeframe for the current season. If you would like to have a voice in the Grantsville Girls Softball League for the 2017 season, attend this meeting. If you have any issues to add to the agenda please feel free to contact the league’s Facebook page or Gerri Welsh at 435-850-8422.
Notable HS boys basketball scores
Tuesday
Union 61, Park City 56
Wednesday
Desert Hills 56, Cedar 46
Dixie 64, Hurricane 48
Pine View 63, Snow Canyon 52
Stansbury 50, Tooele 45
Logan 66, Morgan 59
Carbon 62, North Sanpete 50
Canyon View 59, Juab 45
Intermountain Christian 50,
Dugway 38
Wendover 59,
Mount Vernon 37
Merit 81, West Ridge 31
Notable HS girls basketball scores
Tuesday
Hillcrest 41, Kearns 37
Cedar 44, Desert Hills 33
Hurricane 49, Dixie 46
Snow Canyon 57, Pine View 54
Stansbury 41, Tooele 32
Union 64, Park City 58
Logan 49, Ridgeline 46
Morgan 66, Ben Lomond 24
Carbon 60, North Sanpete 21
Juab 38, Canyon View 19
Intermountain Christian 43,
Merit 19
St. Joseph 47, Dugway 8
Tintic 51, Wendover 26
Sports schedule
Thursday, Jan. 12
Tooele girls basketball vs.
Park City, 7 p.m.
Grantsville swim at Stansbury with Rowland Hall, 3 p.m.
Tooele swim vs. Cyprus, 3 p.m.
Tooele wrestling at Grantsville, 7 p.m.
Stansbury wrestling vs.
Park City, 7 p.m.
Utah Utes basketball vs. USC, 7 p.m.
BYU basketball vs.
San Francisco, 7 p.m.
Weber St. basketball vs.
Idaho, 7 p.m.
Utah Valley basketball vs. Chicago St., 7 p.m.
SUU basketball vs.
Sacramento St., 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
Tooele boys basketball at
Park City, 7 p.m.
Grantsville boys basketball at Union, 7 p.m.
Grantsville girls basketball at Union, 5:15 p.m.
Tooele’s Best of the West
wrestling tournament
Jazz vs. Detroit, 8:30 p.m.
Utah Grizzlies at
Rapid City, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Tooele’s Best of the West
wrestling tournament
Jazz vs. Orlando, 7 p.m.
Utah Utes basketball vs.
UCLA, 4 p.m.
BYU basketball at San Diego, 7 p.m.
Utah St. basketball at
San Diego St., 8 p.m.
Weber St. basketball vs. Eastern Washington, 7 p.m.
Utah Valley basketball vs. Missouri-KC, 7 p.m.
SUU basketball vs.
Portland St., 6:30 p.m.
Utah Grizzlies at
Rapid City, 7 p.m.
RSL re-signs Wingert
RSL announced Wednesday the club has re-signed defender Chris Wingert. “As he showed throughout the year, he is still a capable contributor,” Real Salt Lake General Manager Craig Waibel said. Wingert, 34, got his professional career started in MLS in 2004 with Columbus and went on to play for Colorado before landing with RSL in a mid-season trade in 2007. He played eight seasons with Real Salt Lake before departing for a one-season stint with his hometown team at New York City FC in 2015. He now enters his 10th season with the Claret-and-Cobalt in Utah.