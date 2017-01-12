Sports Wrap – January 12, 2017

GGSL meeting information

Grantsville Girls Softball League (GGSL) will hold its annual league meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Grantsville Fire Station. The agenda will include bylaw changes, fee discussions, unresolved issues, a vote for executive committee, All-Stars, the Dash-N-Splash tournament and set the timeframe for the current season. If you would like to have a voice in the Grantsville Girls Softball League for the 2017 season, attend this meeting. If you have any issues to add to the agenda please feel free to contact the league’s Facebook page or Gerri Welsh at 435-850-8422.

Notable HS boys basketball scores

Tuesday

Union 61, Park City 56

Wednesday

Desert Hills 56, Cedar 46

Dixie 64, Hurricane 48

Pine View 63, Snow Canyon 52

Stansbury 50, Tooele 45

Logan 66, Morgan 59

Carbon 62, North Sanpete 50

Canyon View 59, Juab 45

Intermountain Christian 50,

Dugway 38

Wendover 59,

Mount Vernon 37

Merit 81, West Ridge 31

Notable HS girls basketball scores

Tuesday

Hillcrest 41, Kearns 37

Cedar 44, Desert Hills 33

Hurricane 49, Dixie 46

Snow Canyon 57, Pine View 54

Stansbury 41, Tooele 32

Union 64, Park City 58

Logan 49, Ridgeline 46

Morgan 66, Ben Lomond 24

Carbon 60, North Sanpete 21

Juab 38, Canyon View 19

Intermountain Christian 43,

Merit 19

St. Joseph 47, Dugway 8

Tintic 51, Wendover 26

Sports schedule

Thursday, Jan. 12

Tooele girls basketball vs.

Park City, 7 p.m.

Grantsville swim at Stansbury with Rowland Hall, 3 p.m.

Tooele swim vs. Cyprus, 3 p.m.

Tooele wrestling at Grantsville, 7 p.m.

Stansbury wrestling vs.

Park City, 7 p.m.

Utah Utes basketball vs. USC, 7 p.m.

BYU basketball vs.

San Francisco, 7 p.m.

Weber St. basketball vs.

Idaho, 7 p.m.

Utah Valley basketball vs. Chicago St., 7 p.m.

SUU basketball vs.

Sacramento St., 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13

Tooele boys basketball at

Park City, 7 p.m.

Grantsville boys basketball at Union, 7 p.m.

Grantsville girls basketball at Union, 5:15 p.m.

Tooele’s Best of the West

wrestling tournament

Jazz vs. Detroit, 8:30 p.m.

Utah Grizzlies at

Rapid City, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Tooele’s Best of the West

wrestling tournament

Jazz vs. Orlando, 7 p.m.

Utah Utes basketball vs.

UCLA, 4 p.m.

BYU basketball at San Diego, 7 p.m.

Utah St. basketball at

San Diego St., 8 p.m.

Weber St. basketball vs. Eastern Washington, 7 p.m.

Utah Valley basketball vs. Missouri-KC, 7 p.m.

SUU basketball vs.

Portland St., 6:30 p.m.

Utah Grizzlies at

Rapid City, 7 p.m.

RSL re-signs Wingert

RSL announced Wednesday the club has re-signed defender Chris Wingert. “As he showed throughout the year, he is still a capable contributor,” Real Salt Lake General Manager Craig Waibel said. Wingert, 34, got his professional career started in MLS in 2004 with Columbus and went on to play for Colorado before landing with RSL in a mid-season trade in 2007. He played eight seasons with Real Salt Lake before departing for a one-season stint with his hometown team at New York City FC in 2015. He now enters his 10th season with the Claret-and-Cobalt in Utah.