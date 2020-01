Sports Wrap – January 2, 2020

Notable HS boys basketball scores

Dec. 26

Stansbury 46, Parowan 36

Hurricane 61, South Sevier 36

Canyon View 76, San Juan 49

Hillcrest 53, Cedar Valley 49

Cedar City 67, Uintah 43

Snow Canyon 52, Capistrano Valley Christian (Calif.) 47

Grand 79, APA West Valley 53

Friday

Stansbury 56, Cedar City 43

Tooele 55, Skyline 42

Hurricane 54, San Juan 47

Parowan 60, Uintah 40

Palm Springs (Calif.) 39,

Snow Canyon 38

Riverton 72, Cedar Valley 55

Judge Memorial 59,

Mountain Ridge 58

Grand 69,

Utah Military-Camp Williams 58

South Sevier 55,

APA West Valley 37

Morgan 84, North Summit 57

Saturday

Tooele 59, Murray 48

Hurricane 49, Stansbury 46

Cedar City 60, South Sevier 43

Canyon View 76, Uintah 43

Ben Lomond 44, ICS 40

Gahr (Calif.) 69,

Snow Canyon 59

Cottonwood 59,

Cedar Valley 55

Ridgeline 59, Kearns 30

Bear River 61, Elko (Nev.) 49

Preston (Idaho) 72, Logan 43

Bountiful 48, Juan Diego 42

Summit Academy 49,

Kearns 47

Judge Memorial 52, Skyline 41

San Juan 57, Rowland Hall 44

Parowan 61, Grand 38

North Sanpete 56, Union 53

Manti 90, ALA 64

Monday

West Jordan 55, Tooele 44

Ridgeline 54,

Summit Academy 28

Vista Murrieta (Calif.) 58,

Snow Canyon 51

Ridgeline 76, Granger 62

Cyprus 68, Cedar Valley 66

Juan Diego 76, Bear River 59

Green Canyon 67, Hunter 57

Alta 58, Judge Memorial 46

Maple Mountain 91, Carbon 24

Tuesday

Ridgeline 54,

Star Valley (Wyo.) 51

Bear River 72,

Layton Christian 55

Juan Diego 56, Granger 51

West Jordan 70,

Judge Memorial 66

Summit Academy 57, ICS 46

Notable HS girls basketball scores

Dec. 26

Stansbury 52, Hurricane 38

Grantsville 65, Canyon View 53

Cedar City 88, Tooele 38

San Juan 50, Ogden 27

Friday

Stansbury 57, San Juan 48

Grantsville 54, Hurricane 46

Canyon View 57, Tooele 47

Cedar Valley 60, Summit Academy 43

Carbon 56, Uintah 43

Enterprise 55, Canyon View 49

Timpanogos 54,

Ben Lomond 27

Green Canyon 81,

Ririe (Idaho) 52

Ridgeline 43,

Thunder Ridge (Idaho) 29

Ririe (Idaho) 58, Ridgeline 54

West 44, Ben Lomond 34

Cedar City 89, Ogden 31

Green Canyon 55,

Star Valley (Wyo.) 44

Star Valley (Wyo.) 47,

Bear River 30

Thunder Ridge (Idaho) 49,

Bear River 39

Saturday

Tooele 59,

Utah Military-Camp Williams 4

Grantsville 61, Enterprise 56

Cedar City 72, Stansbury 38

Judge Memorial 61, Uintah 35

Provo 59, Ben Lomond 21

Bear River 48, Ririe (Idaho) 44

Hurricane 55, Ogden 42

Ridgeline 43,

Star Valley (Wyo.) 42

Lehi 78, Cedar Valley 40

Green Canyon 56,

Thunder Ridge (Idaho) 40

Provo 61, Cedar Valley 57

San Juan 37, Bryce Valley 34

Manti 60, ALA 30

Millard 56, South Summit 46

Morgan 67, Clearfield 48

Summit Academy 63, West 56

Summit Academy 45,

American Heritage 33

Union 38, North Sanpete 33

Delta 39, Juab 31

Monday

Morgan 72, Bear River 61

Tuesday

Farmington 56, Sky View 35

Schedule

Friday’s games

Tooele wrestling at Gallegos Memorial Tournament at

Highland HS

Grantsville wrestling at 3A Duals, 1 p.m. at Sevier Valley Center

Grantsville girls basketball vs. Richfield, 3:30 p.m.

Dugway girls basketball vs. Pinnacle, 5:30 p.m.

Wendover girls basketball at Manila, 5:30 p.m.

Dugway boys basketball vs. Pinnacle, 7 p.m.

Tooele boys basketball vs.

Bear River, 7 p.m.

Wendover boys basketball at Manila, 7 p.m.

Tooele girls basketball at

Summit Academy, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Tooele wrestling at Gallegos Memorial Tournament at

Highland HS

Grantsville wrestling at 3A Duals, 10 a.m. at Sevier Valley Center

Stansbury girls basketball at Logan, 3:30 p.m.

Grantsville boys basketball vs. Juab, 7 p.m.

Wendover girls basketball vs. Tabiona, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Stansbury girls basketball vs. Cedar Valley, 5:15 p.m.

Dugway girls basketball vs.

Green River, 5:30 p.m.

Stansbury boys basketball vs. Cedar Valley, 7 p.m.

Dugway boys basketball vs.

Green River, 7 p.m.

Grantsville girls basketball vs. Morgan, 7 p.m.