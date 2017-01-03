Sports Wrap – January 3, 2017

SHS boys basketball vs. Providence Hall
Jase Wanlass, Josh Jenkins, Drake Schlappi and Jet Richins all scored in double figures as the Stallions earned a 56-43 win over Providence Hall (8-4) on Thursday. It was Stansbury’s second win in two games, and its third this season.
SHS boys basketball vs. Cedar
The Stallions lost 41-31 to Cedar (6-5) on Friday in their final game of the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic in Cedar City, going 2-1 in the event. Drake Schlappi and Jase Wanlass combined for 21 points in the loss, but Cedar’s Keenan Nielson had 14 in the win. Stansbury (3-8) will next face Summit Academy on the road Friday in the final pre-region game of the season.
GHS girls basketball vs. Millard
Grantsville lost its second game of the season 57-54 to Millard on Thursday in the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic. Millard’s Sariah Swallow and Kynlee Penney combined for 31 points while the Grantsville senior scoring trio of Abby Butler, Rylie Ekins and Brayle Crosman totaled only 33. The Eagles are 7-3 this season with notable wins over Pine View and Snow Canyon.
GHS girls basketball vs.
North Sanpete
Grantsville bounced back from a rough second day of the Hodson Classic to beat North Sanpete 62-22 on Friday. The Cowboys limited the Hawks to two points in the second quarter and three in the fourth. Sophomore forward Hannah Butler led Grantsville with 12 points, while Rylie Ekins and Brayle Crosman each had 11. Five Grantsville players hit a 3-pointer in the contest. Grantsville is now 11-2 and will face Providence Hall on the road Thursday.
SHS girls basketball vs.
Bryce Valley
Stansbury lost to Bryce Valley (8-3) by three points in the second day of the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic, falling to 0-2 in the event with the 42-39 loss. Senior Deanna Castillo hit a trio of 3-pointers and Sienna Riggle had nine points to lead Stansbury. Bryce Valley’s Danielle Brinkerhoff had a game-high 13 points in the contest.
SHS girls basketball vs.
Snow Canyon
Stansbury scored six points in the first half of the 38-28 loss to Snow Canyon (7-3) on Friday. Senior Josie Warner had a team-high nine points, while senior shooting guard Deanna Castillo had the lone 3-pointer in a game Stansbury went 1-for-13 from beyond the arc. Stansbury is now 4-8 on the season and played at North Sanpete on Tuesday night in a game that wasn’t complete as of press time. The final pre-region game is scheduled for Friday at home to Delta.
Utah Jazz
The Jazz posted a three-win series over the weekend with victories over Philadelphia and Phoenix at home Thursday and Saturday, and a 101-89 road win over Brookly on Monday. Gordon Hayward led the team in scoring all three games, capping the weekend with a 30-point and three-assist performance on Monday. Rudy Gobert averaged 14 rebounds in the contests.
Utah Utes basketball
Four Utes scored in double figures as Utah beat Colorado 76-60 on Sunday. Forward David Collette had 14 points and nine rebounds for the home team, which will next play at Arizona on Thursday.
BYU basketball
The Cougars beat Santa Clara and Loyola Marymount on Thursday and Saturday. Guards TJ Haws and Nick Emery each had 20 points in Saturday’s win over the Lions, and BYU shot 43 percent from the 3-point line. BYU will next face Saint Mary’s on Thursday in continued conference action.
Utah St. basketball
The Aggies lost 78-73 to Air Force on Saturday. Freshman Koby McEwen had a team-high 22 points while senior forward Jalen Moore had another 21. Utah State shot 13-of-33 from the 3-point line while Air Force shot just under 50 percent. The Aggies will next face New Mexico on Wednesday in Logan, Utah.
Weber St. basketball
Weber State concluded its Montana road trip with an 87-75 win over Montana Sate on Thursday and an 84-81 overtime win over Montana on Saturday. Jeremy Senglin knocked down a 3-pointer with less than a second left in overtime to win Saturday’s game, giving him a game-high 29 points. Weber State will next face rival Idaho State on Saturday in Pocatello, Idaho.
Utah Valley basketball
The Wolverines recovered from Saturday’s 83-69 loss at UC Davis to beat Antelope Valley 102-63 at home Monday. Connor Toolson and Telly Davenport combined for 44 points as Utah Valley outrebounded the visitors 48-30. The Wolverines will next face Grand Canyon on Saturday in continued conference action.
Southern Utah basketball
SUU beat Northern Arizona 93-80 on Saturday, thanks to Randy Onwuasor’s 37 points 12 rebounds, and James McGee’s 32 points. SUU outrebounded NAU 41-30 and made nine more 3-pointers. The Thunderbirds will next face Northern Colorado on Thursday on the road.
Utah Grizzlies
The Grizzlies beat Tulsa 3-2 on Friday before dropping a four-goal loss to Allen on Saturday. Allen scored four goals in the first period en route to the 8-4 home win. Utah will next host Rapid City on Friday and Saturday.
FBS bowl game scores
Alabama 24, Washington 7
Clemson 31, Ohio St. 0
Stanford 25, No. Carolina 23
Tennessee 38, Nebraska 24
Fla. St. 33, Michigan 32
LSU 29, Louisville 9
Wisconsin 24, W. Michigan 16
Florida 30, Iowa 3
USC 52, Penn St. 49
Oklahoma 35, Auburn 19
Notable HS boys basketball scores
Thursday
Preston (Idaho) 63, Logan 58
Juan Diego 73, Lehi 61
Dixie 76, Hunter 34
Kearns 99, Cottonwood 64
Riverton 66, Cyprus 63
Beaver 57, Grand 56
Bear River 64,
Natrona Co. (Wyo) 46
Idaho Falls (Idaho) 66,
Bear River 63 (OT)
Canyon View 70, Millard 28
Cedar 60, Spanish Fork 56
Pine View 58, South Sevier 41
Snow Canyon 57, Carbon 55 (OT)
Stansbury 56, Providence Hall 43
Mountain View 63, Hurricane 45
Desert Hills 49, West Jordan 48
Grantsville 78, Rowland Hall 49
Jordan 64, Skyline 45
Judge Memorial 52, Park City 41
Murray 58, Herriman 53
Olympus 97, Tooele 43
Friday
Logan 66, Mountain Crest 55
Ridgeline 86, Palo Verde (Nev.) 77
Juan Diego 72,
Layton Christian 36
Granger 56, Cyprus 41
Dixie 55, Kearns 54
Grand 77, Milford 50
Bear River 70, Rigby (Idaho) 48
Carbon 56, Providence Hall 53
Cedar 59, El Dorado (Nev.) 48
Cedar 41, Stansbury 34
Pine View 72, Waterford 49
Snow Canyon 57, Millard 44
Spanish Fork 64, Canyon View 44
Desert Hills 63,
Judge Memorial 48
Desert Hills 86, Tooele 53
Murray 51, Tooele 43
Olympus 73, Jordan 53
Timpanogos 84, Grantsville 66
Saturday
Juan Diego 70, Syracuse 47
Cottonwood 87, Cyprus 80 (2OT)
Dixie 66, Riverton 46
Grantsville 61, Murray 45
Judge Memorial 72,
Rowland Hall 32
Skyline 56, Tooele 40
Notable HS girls basketball scores
Thursday
Carbon 64, West 51
Morgan 63, Union 45
Mountain Crest 53, Logan 47
Ogden 58, Ben Lomond 40
Bryce Valley 42, Stansbury 39
Canyon View 39,
Lincoln Co. (Nev.) 36
Hurricane 51, North Sevier 48
Juab 40, Cedar 34
Millard 57, Grantsville 54
Pine View 34, North Sanpete 22
Snow Canyon 50, San Juan 35
Friday
Hillcrest 49, Judge Memorial 46
Cedar 44, North Sevier 42
Grantsville 62, North Sanpete 22
Huricane 42, Canyon View 33
Juab 55, Pine View 42
Millard 44, Bryce Valley 40 (OT)
Snow Canyon 38, Stansbury 28
Preps sports schedule
Tuesday
Tooele girls basketball at Morgan, 7 p.m.
Stansbury girls basketball at North Sanpete, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Grantsville boys basketball vs. Ogden, 7 p.m.
Stansbury swim at Kearns, 3 p.m.
Thursday
Grantsville girls basketball at Providence Hall, 7 p.m.
Grantsville wrestling at Stansbury with Union, 7 p.m.
Tooele wrestling at Delta, 7 p.m.
Tooele swim at East, 3 p.m.
Friday
Stansbury girls basketball vs. Delta, 7 p.m.
Stansbury boys basketball at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.
Grantsville boys basketball vs. Juan Diego, 7 p.m.
Grantsville wrestling at Highland Tournament
Saturday
Grantsville wrestling at Highland Tournament