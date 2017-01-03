Sports Wrap – January 3, 2017

SHS boys basketball vs. Providence Hall

Jase Wanlass, Josh Jenkins, Drake Schlappi and Jet Richins all scored in double figures as the Stallions earned a 56-43 win over Providence Hall (8-4) on Thursday. It was Stansbury’s second win in two games, and its third this season.

SHS boys basketball vs. Cedar

The Stallions lost 41-31 to Cedar (6-5) on Friday in their final game of the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic in Cedar City, going 2-1 in the event. Drake Schlappi and Jase Wanlass combined for 21 points in the loss, but Cedar’s Keenan Nielson had 14 in the win. Stansbury (3-8) will next face Summit Academy on the road Friday in the final pre-region game of the season.

GHS girls basketball vs. Millard

Grantsville lost its second game of the season 57-54 to Millard on Thursday in the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic. Millard’s Sariah Swallow and Kynlee Penney combined for 31 points while the Grantsville senior scoring trio of Abby Butler, Rylie Ekins and Brayle Crosman totaled only 33. The Eagles are 7-3 this season with notable wins over Pine View and Snow Canyon.

GHS girls basketball vs.

North Sanpete

Grantsville bounced back from a rough second day of the Hodson Classic to beat North Sanpete 62-22 on Friday. The Cowboys limited the Hawks to two points in the second quarter and three in the fourth. Sophomore forward Hannah Butler led Grantsville with 12 points, while Rylie Ekins and Brayle Crosman each had 11. Five Grantsville players hit a 3-pointer in the contest. Grantsville is now 11-2 and will face Providence Hall on the road Thursday.

SHS girls basketball vs.

Bryce Valley

Stansbury lost to Bryce Valley (8-3) by three points in the second day of the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic, falling to 0-2 in the event with the 42-39 loss. Senior Deanna Castillo hit a trio of 3-pointers and Sienna Riggle had nine points to lead Stansbury. Bryce Valley’s Danielle Brinkerhoff had a game-high 13 points in the contest.

SHS girls basketball vs.

Snow Canyon

Stansbury scored six points in the first half of the 38-28 loss to Snow Canyon (7-3) on Friday. Senior Josie Warner had a team-high nine points, while senior shooting guard Deanna Castillo had the lone 3-pointer in a game Stansbury went 1-for-13 from beyond the arc. Stansbury is now 4-8 on the season and played at North Sanpete on Tuesday night in a game that wasn’t complete as of press time. The final pre-region game is scheduled for Friday at home to Delta.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz posted a three-win series over the weekend with victories over Philadelphia and Phoenix at home Thursday and Saturday, and a 101-89 road win over Brookly on Monday. Gordon Hayward led the team in scoring all three games, capping the weekend with a 30-point and three-assist performance on Monday. Rudy Gobert averaged 14 rebounds in the contests.

Utah Utes basketball

Four Utes scored in double figures as Utah beat Colorado 76-60 on Sunday. Forward David Collette had 14 points and nine rebounds for the home team, which will next play at Arizona on Thursday.

BYU basketball

The Cougars beat Santa Clara and Loyola Marymount on Thursday and Saturday. Guards TJ Haws and Nick Emery each had 20 points in Saturday’s win over the Lions, and BYU shot 43 percent from the 3-point line. BYU will next face Saint Mary’s on Thursday in continued conference action.

Utah St. basketball

The Aggies lost 78-73 to Air Force on Saturday. Freshman Koby McEwen had a team-high 22 points while senior forward Jalen Moore had another 21. Utah State shot 13-of-33 from the 3-point line while Air Force shot just under 50 percent. The Aggies will next face New Mexico on Wednesday in Logan, Utah.

Weber St. basketball

Weber State concluded its Montana road trip with an 87-75 win over Montana Sate on Thursday and an 84-81 overtime win over Montana on Saturday. Jeremy Senglin knocked down a 3-pointer with less than a second left in overtime to win Saturday’s game, giving him a game-high 29 points. Weber State will next face rival Idaho State on Saturday in Pocatello, Idaho.

Utah Valley basketball

The Wolverines recovered from Saturday’s 83-69 loss at UC Davis to beat Antelope Valley 102-63 at home Monday. Connor Toolson and Telly Davenport combined for 44 points as Utah Valley outrebounded the visitors 48-30. The Wolverines will next face Grand Canyon on Saturday in continued conference action.

Southern Utah basketball

SUU beat Northern Arizona 93-80 on Saturday, thanks to Randy Onwuasor’s 37 points 12 rebounds, and James McGee’s 32 points. SUU outrebounded NAU 41-30 and made nine more 3-pointers. The Thunderbirds will next face Northern Colorado on Thursday on the road.

Utah Grizzlies

The Grizzlies beat Tulsa 3-2 on Friday before dropping a four-goal loss to Allen on Saturday. Allen scored four goals in the first period en route to the 8-4 home win. Utah will next host Rapid City on Friday and Saturday.

FBS bowl game scores

Alabama 24, Washington 7

Clemson 31, Ohio St. 0

Stanford 25, No. Carolina 23

Tennessee 38, Nebraska 24

Fla. St. 33, Michigan 32

LSU 29, Louisville 9

Wisconsin 24, W. Michigan 16

Florida 30, Iowa 3

USC 52, Penn St. 49

Oklahoma 35, Auburn 19

Notable HS boys basketball scores

Thursday

Preston (Idaho) 63, Logan 58

Juan Diego 73, Lehi 61

Dixie 76, Hunter 34

Kearns 99, Cottonwood 64

Riverton 66, Cyprus 63

Beaver 57, Grand 56

Bear River 64,

Natrona Co. (Wyo) 46

Idaho Falls (Idaho) 66,

Bear River 63 (OT)

Canyon View 70, Millard 28

Cedar 60, Spanish Fork 56

Pine View 58, South Sevier 41

Snow Canyon 57, Carbon 55 (OT)

Stansbury 56, Providence Hall 43

Mountain View 63, Hurricane 45

Desert Hills 49, West Jordan 48

Grantsville 78, Rowland Hall 49

Jordan 64, Skyline 45

Judge Memorial 52, Park City 41

Murray 58, Herriman 53

Olympus 97, Tooele 43

Friday

Logan 66, Mountain Crest 55

Ridgeline 86, Palo Verde (Nev.) 77

Juan Diego 72,

Layton Christian 36

Granger 56, Cyprus 41

Dixie 55, Kearns 54

Grand 77, Milford 50

Bear River 70, Rigby (Idaho) 48

Carbon 56, Providence Hall 53

Cedar 59, El Dorado (Nev.) 48

Cedar 41, Stansbury 34

Pine View 72, Waterford 49

Snow Canyon 57, Millard 44

Spanish Fork 64, Canyon View 44

Desert Hills 63,

Judge Memorial 48

Desert Hills 86, Tooele 53

Murray 51, Tooele 43

Olympus 73, Jordan 53

Timpanogos 84, Grantsville 66

Saturday

Juan Diego 70, Syracuse 47

Cottonwood 87, Cyprus 80 (2OT)

Dixie 66, Riverton 46

Grantsville 61, Murray 45

Judge Memorial 72,

Rowland Hall 32

Skyline 56, Tooele 40

Notable HS girls basketball scores

Thursday

Carbon 64, West 51

Morgan 63, Union 45

Mountain Crest 53, Logan 47

Ogden 58, Ben Lomond 40

Bryce Valley 42, Stansbury 39

Canyon View 39,

Lincoln Co. (Nev.) 36

Hurricane 51, North Sevier 48

Juab 40, Cedar 34

Millard 57, Grantsville 54

Pine View 34, North Sanpete 22

Snow Canyon 50, San Juan 35

Friday

Hillcrest 49, Judge Memorial 46

Cedar 44, North Sevier 42

Grantsville 62, North Sanpete 22

Huricane 42, Canyon View 33

Juab 55, Pine View 42

Millard 44, Bryce Valley 40 (OT)

Snow Canyon 38, Stansbury 28

Preps sports schedule

Tuesday

Tooele girls basketball at Morgan, 7 p.m.

Stansbury girls basketball at North Sanpete, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Grantsville boys basketball vs. Ogden, 7 p.m.

Stansbury swim at Kearns, 3 p.m.

Thursday

Grantsville girls basketball at Providence Hall, 7 p.m.

Grantsville wrestling at Stansbury with Union, 7 p.m.

Tooele wrestling at Delta, 7 p.m.

Tooele swim at East, 3 p.m.

Friday

Stansbury girls basketball vs. Delta, 7 p.m.

Stansbury boys basketball at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.

Grantsville boys basketball vs. Juan Diego, 7 p.m.

Grantsville wrestling at Highland Tournament

Saturday

Grantsville wrestling at Highland Tournament