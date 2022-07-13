Sports Wrap – July 13, 2022

25 years ago

Grantsville High School had scheduled a pair of semi-pro football games for Saturday, July 17.

The Utah Monarchs would take pon the Utah Blitz at 4 p.m. with the Utah Cats slated to tangle with the Utah Thunder in the nightcap.

Tickets were $3 for adults and $2 for children. All proceeds would be donated to Grantsville High School football.

A semi-pro game the previous year was exciting and well attended.

The matchup was arranged by GHS head coach Kevin Butler.

Jazz sign Kessler

The Utah Jazz have signed center Walker Kessler. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Kessler (7-1, 245, Auburn) was originally drafted by Memphis in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft (22nd overall) with his draft rights being acquired by Minnesota before being traded to Utah. During his final collegiate season at Auburn, the 20-year-old averaged 11.4 points on 60.8 percent from the field, 8.1 rebounds, 4.6 blocks (tied for first in NCAA) and 1.1 steals in 34 games (all starts), being named to the 2021-22 All-SEC First Team and All-SEC Defensive Team, also earning 2021-22 SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors. He was additionally named to the AP All-American Third Team and selected as the 2021-22 NABC Defensive Player of the Year.

The native of Newnan, Ga. spent his first collegiate season at North Carolina in 2020-21, where he appeared in 29 games, averaging 4.4 points on 57.8 percent from the field and 3.2 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per contest.

U Hall of Fame

Eight former student-athletes will be enshrined into the Utah Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 9 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The 2022 inductees are Eric Weddle (football), Christl Hager (skiing), Heidi Hausknecht (women’s swimming), Chris Kemoeatu (football), Carla Pittelkow (cross country/track & field), Mitch Smith (men’s basketball), Shona Thorburn (women’s basketball) and Melissa Vituj (gymnastics).

Eric Weddle (Football)-

A Consensus All-American in 2006, Weddle earned first team honors as a defensive back by the AFCA and The Sporting News. He was a two-time Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2005 and 2006. Weddle led the league with seven interceptions as a senior—including two returned for touchdowns. Weddle also starred for the offense and scored eight touchdowns in 2006, including five rushing. He was taken in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Chargers. In his 14-year NFL career, Weddle was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and won Super Bowl LVI with the L.A. Rams.

Christl Hager (Skiing)

The only three-time national champion skier in school history, Hager won NCAA giant slalom titles in 1994, 1995 and 1997. As a sophomore, Hager paired her giant slalom gold medal with a second-place finish in the slalom at the NCAA Championships. She won the slalom and placed sixth in the GS at the West Regionals during her junior year before adding her third NCAA giant slalom title as a senior. Hager won or shared Utah’s Toril Forland Women’s Outstanding Skier Award all four years of her career.

Heidi Hausknecht (Women’s Swimming)

The first women’s swimming All-American at the U, Hausknecht finished eighth in the 100 fly at the 1999 NCAA Championships. The Salt Lake City native and Cottonwood High graduate was the 2000 Mountain West Conference champion in the 50 free and 100 butterfly, and competed in the 100 butterfly at the 2000 U.S. Olympic Trials. She set seven school records during her time with the program, including the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly and four relay events.

Chris Kemoeatu (Football)

A first team All-American in 2004, Kemoeatu anchored an offensive line that helped set single-season school records for total offense and scoring offense during a 12-0 season that culminated with a Fiesta Bowl victory. Kemoeatu earned top All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America and SportsIllustrated.com, and was named first team All-Mountain West as a senior. He was a sixth-round selection of the Steelers in the 2005 NFL Draft and helped lead the team to Super Bowl wins in 2009 and 2011.

Carla Pittelkow (Cross Country/Track & Field)

A three-time All-American, Pittelkow was a part of Utah’s 1982 cross country team that won the AIAW Division II National Championship. Pittelkow earned All-America honors in cross country in 1981, and did the same in track & field in the 1500 and 5000 events in 1982.

Mitch Smith (Men’s Basketball)

A three-time All-Western Athletic Conference and All-District forward from 1985-89, Smith is one of just four players in Utah men’s basketball history to record 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds during their career. A player who did it all on both ends of the floor, Smith was the Runnin’ Utes’ top scorer his last three seasons and top rebounder all four years. He still ranks 10th in career scoring with 1,628 points, fourth with 1,026 rebounds, third with 157 blocked shots, seventh with 134 steals, and eighth with 418 free throws. He helped lead Utah to the NCAA Tournament and a share of the WAC title in 1986.

Shona Thorburn (Women’s Basketball)

A two-time All-American and a two-time first team All-Mountain West Conference point guard, Thorburn helped lead Utah women’s basketball to the Elite Eight of the 2006 NCAA Tournament. She finished her career ranked sixth with 1,735 points, first with 689 assists, and fourth with 203 steals. As a junior in 2005, Thorburn earned third team All-America honors from Full Court Press and named the Mountain West Co-Player of the Year. The following season, Thorburn ranked second in the nation with an average of 7.1 assists per game. She was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2006 WNBA Draft.

Melissa Vituj (Gymnastics)

An 11-time All-American with the Red Rocks, Vituj’s career was highlighted by four top-10 finishes at the NCAA Championships. Vituj placed third on beam and eighth on floor as a freshman in 2001. She was ninth on floor in 2003 and fourth on that event in 2004. Vituj was a three-time second team All-American in the all-around and earned third team Academic All-America honors as a senior. She led the Red Rocks to the NCAA Super Six all four years and shared the team’s Most Valuable Performer Award three times.