Sports Wrap – March 2, 2022

Gold Star Coaches
Four Tooele County School District coaches were honored with the “Gold Star Coach Award” this month.
Grantsville High baseball coach Aaron Perkins: Stansbury High tennis and soccer coach Jacob Jones; former Tooele football coach Andru Jones; and Wendover High basketball coach Kyle Murphy were selected by their school’s administration as “Gold Star Coaches.”
The purpose of the “Gold Star Coach Award” is to assist schools in promoting sportsmanship by recognizing coaches who lead by example in creating a positive and competitive environment throughout their programs.
To be considered for this award, a coach should be a role model for students. They must demonstrate positive behavior both on and off the field or court. They should inspire students to strive for success in all aspects of their lives demonstrating how to work hard, be self disciplined, be a leader, and serve others.
“Gold Star Coaches” are selected by their school’s administration as a coach who exemplifies all these qualities.
“Gold Star Coaches” are considered for statewide recognition as a classification award winner. The UHSAA sportsmanship committee will announce the state level winners this month.
Boys Basketball scores
Boys 5A Quarterfinals
Feb. 28 at UofU
Bonneville 55, Alta 54
Olympus 63, Salem Hills 45
Woods Cross 75, Orem 54
Murray 64, Timpview 44
Boys 5A Semifinals
Wednesday, March 2 at UofU
Bonneville (4) vs. Olympus (1) 7 p.m.
Woods Cross (7) vs. Murray (6) 8:40 p.m.
Boys 5A Finals
Saturday, March 5 at BYU – 4:30 p.m.
2A Boys Championship
San Juan 60, Rowland Hall 34
4A Boys Championship
Snow Canyon 50, Dixie 41
Girls Basketball Scores
Girls 5A Quarterfinals
Springville 51, Olympus 30
Lehi 60, Jordan 46
Bountiful 66, Viewpoint 31
Highland 59, Timpview 46
Girls 5A Semifinals
Wednesday, March 2 at UofU, 3 p.m., 4:40 p.m.
Girls 5A Finals
11 a.m. at BYU
2A girls championship
Kanab 47, South Sevier 37
4A girls championship
Desert Hills 58, Ridgeline 55