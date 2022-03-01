Sports Wrap – March 2, 2022

Gold Star Coaches

Four Tooele County School District coaches were honored with the “Gold Star Coach Award” this month.

Grantsville High baseball coach Aaron Perkins: Stansbury High tennis and soccer coach Jacob Jones; former Tooele football coach Andru Jones; and Wendover High basketball coach Kyle Murphy were selected by their school’s administration as “Gold Star Coaches.”

The purpose of the “Gold Star Coach Award” is to assist schools in promoting sportsmanship by recognizing coaches who lead by example in creating a positive and competitive environment throughout their programs.

To be considered for this award, a coach should be a role model for students. They must demonstrate positive behavior both on and off the field or court. They should inspire students to strive for success in all aspects of their lives demonstrating how to work hard, be self disciplined, be a leader, and serve others.

“Gold Star Coaches” are selected by their school’s administration as a coach who exemplifies all these qualities.

“Gold Star Coaches” are considered for statewide recognition as a classification award winner. The UHSAA sportsmanship committee will announce the state level winners this month.

Boys Basketball scores

Boys 5A Quarterfinals

Feb. 28 at UofU

Bonneville 55, Alta 54

Olympus 63, Salem Hills 45

Woods Cross 75, Orem 54

Murray 64, Timpview 44

Boys 5A Semifinals

Wednesday, March 2 at UofU

Bonneville (4) vs. Olympus (1) 7 p.m.

Woods Cross (7) vs. Murray (6) 8:40 p.m.

Boys 5A Finals

Saturday, March 5 at BYU – 4:30 p.m.

2A Boys Championship

San Juan 60, Rowland Hall 34

4A Boys Championship

Snow Canyon 50, Dixie 41

Girls Basketball Scores

Girls 5A Quarterfinals

Springville 51, Olympus 30

Lehi 60, Jordan 46

Bountiful 66, Viewpoint 31

Highland 59, Timpview 46

Girls 5A Semifinals

Wednesday, March 2 at UofU, 3 p.m., 4:40 p.m.

Girls 5A Finals

11 a.m. at BYU

2A girls championship

Kanab 47, South Sevier 37

4A girls championship

Desert Hills 58, Ridgeline 55