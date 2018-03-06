Sports Wrap – March 6, 2018

Wendover boys basketball at Class 1A state tournament
The Wendover boys basketball team saw its incredible season come to an end with back-to-back losses Thursday and Friday at the Class 1A state tournament in Richfield. The Wildcats lost their state quarterfinal game 63-56 to Bryce Valley on Thursday, falling behind 14-5 after one quarter and never recovering despite 14 points from Brayan Mendoza, 12 points from Gustavo Carrillo and 10 points each from Jaime Montavo and Peter Alvarez. The next day, Wendover fell 72-66 to Monticello in the consolation bracket, ending the Wildcats’ season. Wendover (20-6) trailed by just one point entering the fourth quarter, but the Buckaroos pulled away with 24 points in the final eight minutes. Alvarez and Montavo each had 12 points and Montoya had 11.
Wendover girls basketball at Class 1A state tournament
Despite having no seniors this season, the Wendover girls team made an impression before bowing out of the Class 1A state tournament with two tough losses on Thursday and Friday. Wendover (19-6) was no match for eventual state champion Panguitch in Thursday’s quarterfinal game in Richfield, falling to the Bobcats 65-21. Panguitch led 31-10 at halftime. Tanya Duran led the Wildcats with nine points. On Friday, Wendover dropped a 45-40 decision to Wayne in the consolation bracket, ending the Wildcats’ season. The Wildcats led by a point at halftime before the Badgers outscored them 28-22 in the third and fourth quarters. Adriana Delgadillo had 12 points and eight rebounds for Wendover, while Yanely Duenas hit three 3-pointers on her way to 11 points.
HS boys basketball scores
Thursday
Class 1A quarterfinals
Bryce Valley 63, Wendover 56
Manila 58, Monticello 44
Panguitch 51, Tintic 30
Piute 39, Valley 38
Class 1A consolation
Milford 75, ICS 61
Pinnacle 34, Water Canyon 31
Rich 66, Wayne 48
Tabiona 50,
Monument Valley 33
Class 4A quarterfinals
Juan Diego 58, Hurricane 54
Orem 71, Desert Hills 56
Salem Hills 56, Dixie 46
Sky View 63, Payson 48
Class 6A quarterfinals
Copper Hills 65, Fremont 53
Layton 68, Westlake 65
Lone Peak 72, Davis 48
Pleasant Grove 64, Weber 49
Friday
Class 1A consolation
Monticello 72, Wendover 66
Milford 61, Tabiona 58
Rich 68, Pinnacle 34
Valley 44, Tintic 35
Class 1A semifinals
Bryce Valley 53, Manila 43
Panguitch 49, Piute 36
Class 4A semifinals
Juan Diego 57, Orem 40
Salem Hills 70, Sky View 60
Class 5A semifinals
Corner Canyon 65, Timpanogos 52
Olympus 79, Bountiful 43
Class 6A semifinals
Lone Peak 82, Layton 47
Pleasant Grove 57,
Copper Hills 42
Non-region
Wasatch Academy 81,
Impact Academy (Nev.) 64
Saturday
Class 1A championship
Panguitch 53, Bryce Valley 43
Class 1A third-place game
Manila 67, Piute 37
Class 1A fifth-place game
Valley 47, Monticello 39
Class 1A sixth-place game
Rich 54, Milford 35
Class 4A championship
Salem Hills 64, Juan Diego 55
Class 5A championship
Olympus 76,
Corner Canyon 49
Class 6A championship
Lone Peak 61,
Pleasant Grove 44
HS girls basketball scores
Thursday
Class 1A quarterfinals
Panguitch 65, Wendover 21
Milford 54, Piute 53
Monument Valley 53,
Tabiona 49
Rich 56, Wayne 48
Class 1A consolation
Bryce Valley 38, Tintic 24
Manila 45, Green River 32
Monticello 56, Whitehorse 38
Valley 65, West Ridge Academy 20
Class 4A quarterfinals
Hurricane 53, Mountain View 44
Lehi 45, Desert Hills 41
Logan 62, Spanish Fork 45
Salem Hills 58, Cedar 48
Friday
Class 1A consolation
Wayne 45, Wendover 40
Bryce Valley 54, Manila 43
Piute 61, Tabiona 49
Valley 53, Monticello 49
Class 1A semifinals
Milford 39, Monument Valley 30
Panguitch 44, Rich 29
Class 4A semifinals
Hurricane 43, Lehi 42
Salem Hills 60, Logan 40
Saturday
Class 1A championship
Panguitch 61, Milford 56
Class 1A third-place game
Rich 73, Monument Valley 54
Class 1A fifth-place game
Piute 52, Wayne 41
Class 1A sixth-place game
Valley 42, Bryce Valley 38
Class 4A championship
Salem Hills 57, Hurricane 35
Schedule (subject to change)
Wednesday’s games
Stansbury softball vs. Alta, 3 p.m.
Grantsville boys soccer vs. St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Thursday’s games
Tooele softball at March Warmup Elite Tournament in St. George
Stansbury boys soccer at Northridge, 3:30 p.m.
Tooele baseball at Provo, 3:30 p.m.