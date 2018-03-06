Sports Wrap – March 6, 2018

Wendover boys basketball at Class 1A state tournament

The Wendover boys basketball team saw its incredible season come to an end with back-to-back losses Thursday and Friday at the Class 1A state tournament in Richfield. The Wildcats lost their state quarterfinal game 63-56 to Bryce Valley on Thursday, falling behind 14-5 after one quarter and never recovering despite 14 points from Brayan Mendoza, 12 points from Gustavo Carrillo and 10 points each from Jaime Montavo and Peter Alvarez. The next day, Wendover fell 72-66 to Monticello in the consolation bracket, ending the Wildcats’ season. Wendover (20-6) trailed by just one point entering the fourth quarter, but the Buckaroos pulled away with 24 points in the final eight minutes. Alvarez and Montavo each had 12 points and Montoya had 11.

Wendover girls basketball at Class 1A state tournament

Despite having no seniors this season, the Wendover girls team made an impression before bowing out of the Class 1A state tournament with two tough losses on Thursday and Friday. Wendover (19-6) was no match for eventual state champion Panguitch in Thursday’s quarterfinal game in Richfield, falling to the Bobcats 65-21. Panguitch led 31-10 at halftime. Tanya Duran led the Wildcats with nine points. On Friday, Wendover dropped a 45-40 decision to Wayne in the consolation bracket, ending the Wildcats’ season. The Wildcats led by a point at halftime before the Badgers outscored them 28-22 in the third and fourth quarters. Adriana Delgadillo had 12 points and eight rebounds for Wendover, while Yanely Duenas hit three 3-pointers on her way to 11 points.

HS boys basketball scores

Thursday

Class 1A quarterfinals

Bryce Valley 63, Wendover 56

Manila 58, Monticello 44

Panguitch 51, Tintic 30

Piute 39, Valley 38

Class 1A consolation

Milford 75, ICS 61

Pinnacle 34, Water Canyon 31

Rich 66, Wayne 48

Tabiona 50,

Monument Valley 33

Class 4A quarterfinals

Juan Diego 58, Hurricane 54

Orem 71, Desert Hills 56

Salem Hills 56, Dixie 46

Sky View 63, Payson 48

Class 6A quarterfinals

Copper Hills 65, Fremont 53

Layton 68, Westlake 65

Lone Peak 72, Davis 48

Pleasant Grove 64, Weber 49

Friday

Class 1A consolation

Monticello 72, Wendover 66

Milford 61, Tabiona 58

Rich 68, Pinnacle 34

Valley 44, Tintic 35

Class 1A semifinals

Bryce Valley 53, Manila 43

Panguitch 49, Piute 36

Class 4A semifinals

Juan Diego 57, Orem 40

Salem Hills 70, Sky View 60

Class 5A semifinals

Corner Canyon 65, Timpanogos 52

Olympus 79, Bountiful 43

Class 6A semifinals

Lone Peak 82, Layton 47

Pleasant Grove 57,

Copper Hills 42

Non-region

Wasatch Academy 81,

Impact Academy (Nev.) 64

Saturday

Class 1A championship

Panguitch 53, Bryce Valley 43

Class 1A third-place game

Manila 67, Piute 37

Class 1A fifth-place game

Valley 47, Monticello 39

Class 1A sixth-place game

Rich 54, Milford 35

Class 4A championship

Salem Hills 64, Juan Diego 55

Class 5A championship

Olympus 76,

Corner Canyon 49

Class 6A championship

Lone Peak 61,

Pleasant Grove 44

HS girls basketball scores

Thursday

Class 1A quarterfinals

Panguitch 65, Wendover 21

Milford 54, Piute 53

Monument Valley 53,

Tabiona 49

Rich 56, Wayne 48

Class 1A consolation

Bryce Valley 38, Tintic 24

Manila 45, Green River 32

Monticello 56, Whitehorse 38

Valley 65, West Ridge Academy 20

Class 4A quarterfinals

Hurricane 53, Mountain View 44

Lehi 45, Desert Hills 41

Logan 62, Spanish Fork 45

Salem Hills 58, Cedar 48

Friday

Class 1A consolation

Wayne 45, Wendover 40

Bryce Valley 54, Manila 43

Piute 61, Tabiona 49

Valley 53, Monticello 49

Class 1A semifinals

Milford 39, Monument Valley 30

Panguitch 44, Rich 29

Class 4A semifinals

Hurricane 43, Lehi 42

Salem Hills 60, Logan 40

Saturday

Class 1A championship

Panguitch 61, Milford 56

Class 1A third-place game

Rich 73, Monument Valley 54

Class 1A fifth-place game

Piute 52, Wayne 41

Class 1A sixth-place game

Valley 42, Bryce Valley 38

Class 4A championship

Salem Hills 57, Hurricane 35

Schedule (subject to change)

Wednesday’s games

Stansbury softball vs. Alta, 3 p.m.

Grantsville boys soccer vs. St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Tooele softball at March Warmup Elite Tournament in St. George

Stansbury boys soccer at Northridge, 3:30 p.m.

Tooele baseball at Provo, 3:30 p.m.