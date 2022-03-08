Sports Wrap – March 9, 2022

Boys Basketball

6A Championship

American Fork 43,

Corner Canyon 39

5A Championship

Olympus 40,

Woods Cross 31

4A Championship

Dixie 56,

Ridgeline 47

3A Championship

Layton Christian 48,

Grantsville 46

2A Championship

San Juan 45,

Enterprise 44

1A Championship

Wayne 47,

Rich 27

Girls Basketball

6A Championship

Lone Peak 67,

Fremont 65

5A Championship

Springville 64,

Lehi 43

4A Championship

Desert Hills 58,

Ridgeline 55

3A Championship

Judge 43,

Richfield 37

2A Championship

Kanab 47,

South Sevier 37

1A Championship

Piute 41,

Panguitch 33

College Basketball

Top 10 Rankings

Gonzaga

Arizona

Baylor

Auburn

Kentucky

Kansas

Duke

Villanova

Purdue

Tennessee

Pac-12 Tournament

Wednesday, March 9

Utah vs. Washington

9:30 p.m.

Mountain West Tourney

Utah St. vs. Air Force

1:30 p.m.

Bogey sets record With 11 3-pointers

To be a great shooter in the NBA, there are two traits that a player must have.

One, they must be able to put every missed shot behind them and believe the next one is going in. Two, they must be able to compartmentalize the bad while still believing in the good.

Sunday night in Oklahoma City, Bojan Bogdanovic justified his status as one of the NBA’s elite shooters. In what’s sure to go down in the memories of Jazz fans for as long as they’re alive, Bogdanovic put on an absolute clinic in Utah’s 116-103 victory.

He set a Utah franchise record with 11 made three-pointers, the most in the NBA this season, and tied for sixth overall in league history. He finished with a game-high 35 points, shooting 11-for-18 from beyond the arc.

What made Sunday night so special, especially the efficiency from beyond the arc, was that it came after one of the worst performances of his career two nights ago.

Against the Pelicans, Bogdanovic shot 1-for-9 from three-point territory (1-for-11 overall) and finished with just five points. But as one of the top shooters in the game, he entered Sunday with as much confidence as ever.

“I’ve been playing basketball for a while, so never too high, never too low,” he said.

He can’t ever remember shooting 18 three-pointers in a game at any level of basketball, let alone making 11 of them. But that’s part of what makes Bogdanovic simply exceptional — his ability to fit into the offense and thrive in any role asked of him.

All of those traits were on full display Sunday night.

In one of the most effortless shooting displays any NBA fan will ever see, Bogdanovic truly let the game come to him. He didn’t force any shots, didn’t take anything contested that wasn’t within the offense’s rhythm and didn’t go hunting for stats.

To put it easily, Bogdanovic thrived by making the game simple.