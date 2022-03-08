Sports Wrap – March 9, 2022

Boys Basketball
6A Championship
American Fork 43,
Corner Canyon 39
5A Championship
Olympus 40,
Woods Cross 31
4A Championship
Dixie 56,
Ridgeline 47
3A Championship
Layton Christian 48,
Grantsville 46
2A Championship
San Juan 45,
Enterprise 44
1A Championship
Wayne 47,
Rich 27
Girls Basketball
6A Championship
Lone Peak 67,
Fremont 65
5A Championship
Springville 64,
Lehi 43
4A Championship
Desert Hills 58,
Ridgeline 55
3A Championship
Judge 43,
Richfield 37
2A Championship
Kanab 47,
South Sevier 37
1A Championship
Piute 41,
Panguitch 33
College Basketball
Top 10 Rankings
Gonzaga
Arizona
Baylor
Auburn
Kentucky
Kansas
Duke
Villanova
Purdue
Tennessee
Pac-12 Tournament
Wednesday, March 9
Utah vs. Washington
9:30 p.m.
Mountain West Tourney
Utah St. vs. Air Force
1:30 p.m.
Bogey sets record With 11 3-pointers
To be a great shooter in the NBA, there are two traits that a player must have.
One, they must be able to put every missed shot behind them and believe the next one is going in. Two, they must be able to compartmentalize the bad while still believing in the good.
Sunday night in Oklahoma City, Bojan Bogdanovic justified his status as one of the NBA’s elite shooters. In what’s sure to go down in the memories of Jazz fans for as long as they’re alive, Bogdanovic put on an absolute clinic in Utah’s 116-103 victory.
He set a Utah franchise record with 11 made three-pointers, the most in the NBA this season, and tied for sixth overall in league history. He finished with a game-high 35 points, shooting 11-for-18 from beyond the arc.
What made Sunday night so special, especially the efficiency from beyond the arc, was that it came after one of the worst performances of his career two nights ago.
Against the Pelicans, Bogdanovic shot 1-for-9 from three-point territory (1-for-11 overall) and finished with just five points. But as one of the top shooters in the game, he entered Sunday with as much confidence as ever.
“I’ve been playing basketball for a while, so never too high, never too low,” he said.
He can’t ever remember shooting 18 three-pointers in a game at any level of basketball, let alone making 11 of them. But that’s part of what makes Bogdanovic simply exceptional — his ability to fit into the offense and thrive in any role asked of him.
All of those traits were on full display Sunday night.
In one of the most effortless shooting displays any NBA fan will ever see, Bogdanovic truly let the game come to him. He didn’t force any shots, didn’t take anything contested that wasn’t within the offense’s rhythm and didn’t go hunting for stats.
To put it easily, Bogdanovic thrived by making the game simple.