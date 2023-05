Sports Wrap – May 4, 2023

Baseball

(L)GHS at Ogden 7-2

(L) SHS at Cottonwood 7-9

(W) SHS at Payson 6-4

(L) THS vs. Payson 11-12

Softball

(W) GHS at SHS 12-4

(W) GHS vs. Morgan 17-2

(W) GHS vs. Uintah 13-2

(W) GHS vs. Bear River 1-0

(L) GHS vs. Herriman 0-1

(L) GHS at Ridgeline 3-5

(L) SHS vs. GHS 4-12

(W) SHS at Hillcrest 17-1

(L) SHS vs. Fremont 0-16

(W) SHS at Sky View 9-6

(L) SHS at Skyridge 0-9

(L) SHS at Bear River 1-16

(W) THS at Hillcrest 15-0

(W) THS at Cottonwood 16-0

(W) THS vs. Payson (11-1)

Girls golf

Region 7 at Uintah

Stansbury finished first of seven with 354

Tooele finished third of seven with 399

Stallions golfer Bailey Vorwaller was named player of the match

Boys soccer

(L) SHS at Cedar Valley 5-6

3A boys soccer first round

(W) GHS vs. North Sanpete 4-0

Boys tennis

Region 7 tournament

Stansbury placed third of seven

Tooele placement data was not available

Region 8 tournament

Grantsville placed second or eight

Track

Delta Invitational

Tooele boys finished sixth of 14

Tooele girls finished eighth of 12

Stansbury meet

Stansbury boys defeated Payson 320-134

Stansbury girls beat Payson 249-127