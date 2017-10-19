Sports Wrap – October 19, 2017

Stansbury volleyball at Ogden

The Stansbury volleyball team beat Ogden 25-17, 25-19, 25-13 in its Region 11 finale Tuesday night on the road. The Stallions (14-12, 8-4 Region 11) will enter next week’s Class 4A state volleyball tournament as the No. 3 seed from Region 11, and will play Region 9 runner-up Dixie in the first round at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center in Orem.

Tooele volleyball at Bonneville

The Tooele volleyball team lost 25-20, 13-25, 25-16, 25-9 to Bonneville in the final game of the Region 11 season Tuesday in Washington Terrace. Tooele (12-16, 6-6 Region 11) earned Region 11’s No. 4 seed for next week’s Class 4A state tournament, and will play Region 9 champion Desert Hills in the first round at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Junior Stallions Basketball

Basketball season is just around the corner! Do not miss out on Junior Stallions basketball! Junior Stallions basketball offers eight Saturday skill development sessions with high school coaching staff and players and a competitive league that guarantees each participant eight games. Each player will receive a Stallion T-shirt and a camp basketball. For registration, please visit juniorstallionsbasketball.com. Junior Stallions basketball begins Nov. 11 for players in kindergarten through eighth grade. Cost is $60 for skill sessions, $60 for the competitive league or $100 for both. Email Kenzie Newton at kenzienewton12@gmail.com with any questions.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz opened their 2017-18 season with a 106-96 win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night at the newly renovated Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. The Jazz (1-0) outscored the Nuggets (0-1) 28-13 in the fourth quarter. Rudy Gobert led Utah with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Alec Burks had 16 points off the bench. Derrick Favors had 14 points, Joe Johnson had 13, Joe Ingles had 11 and rookie Donovan Mitchell added 10. Point guard Ricky Rubio just missed a double-double with nine points and 10 assists. The Jazz are back in action Friday at Minnesota.

HS football scores

Wednesday

Mountain Crest 41, Tooele 0

Salem Hills 35, Uintah 7

Bear River 49, Ogden 7

Box Elder 38, Bonneville 17

Green Canyon 38,

Ben Lomond 10

Logan 28, Payson 14

Ridgeline 27, Park City 14

West 64, Mountain View 6

Juan Diego 66, Carbon 6

Union 44, North Sanpete 20

Duchesne 33,

Layton Christian 7

Lehi 42, Skyline 14

Alta 56, Brighton 38

Corner Canyon 31, Jordan 14

Timpview 55, Cottonwood 13

Skyridge 31, Wasatch 7

Springville 54, Provo 12

Timpanogos 35,

Maple Mountain 6

Clearfield 17, Bountiful 14

Kearns 38, Riverton 3

Murray 10, Hillcrest 7

Northridge 28,

Woods Cross 17

Pleasant Grove 47,

West Jordan 7

Roy 28, Layton 7

Taylorsville 36,

Westlake 35, OT

Notable HS volleyball scores

Tuesday

Stansbury 3, Ogden 0

Bonneville 3, Tooele 1

Wendover 3, Dugway 0

Park City 3, Ben Lomond 0

Cedar 3, Hurricane 2

Desert Hills 3, Canyon View 0

Dixie 3, Snow Canyon 0

Mountain View 3, Payson 0

Spanish Fork 3, Uintah 1

Green Canyon 3, Logan 0

Mountain Crest 3,

Bear River 0

Sky View 3, Ridgeline 1

Morgan 3, Judge Memorial 0

South Summit 3,

Summit Academy 0

Delta 3, Providence Hall 0

Maeser Prep 3, ALA 1

Union 3, Juab 0

North Sanpete 3, South Sevier 0

Emery 3, Manti 0

Wednesday

San Juan 3, Grand 0

Morgan 3, Skyline 0

HS girls soccer scores

Tuesday

Class 5A semifinals

East 0, Maple Mountain 0, 2OT (Maple Mtn. wins 4-3 in PKs)

Timpanogos 0, Timpview 0, 2OT (Timpanogos wins 3-1 in PKs)

Class 6A semifinals

American Fork 1, Layton 0, OT

Syracuse 4, Bingham 1