Sports Wrap – October 19, 2022

Football
Grantsville (W) at Juan Diego Catholic 48-28
Stansbury (W) at Timpanogos 71-43
Tooele (L) at Uintah 13-28
Girls soccer
Grantsville (L) at Carbon High
(playoffs round 2)
Stansbury (W) vs. Viewmont
(playoffs round 2) 4-2
Stansbury (L) vs. Skyline
(playoffs round 3) 1-4
Volleyball
Grantsville (W) vs. Ogden 3-0
25-19, 26-24, 25-18
Grantsville at Ben Lomond (late)
Stansbury vs. Uintah
Stansbury at Hillcrest
Stansbury at Cedar Valley (late)
Tooele at Payson
Tooele vs. Cottonwood
Tooele vs. Stansbury 10/20
Cross country
3A and 5A State meet 10/25
Golf
5A boys state championship
Tooele
Cache Holmes placed 36th with a plus-11 par
Jaxon Hunt missed the cut with a plus-8 par
Coby Stump finished 41st with a plus-12 par
Grantsville
(finished sixth in 3A boys state
championship)
The Cowboys as a team finished with a plus-50 par