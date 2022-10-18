Sports Wrap – October 19, 2022

Football

Grantsville (W) at Juan Diego Catholic 48-28

Stansbury (W) at Timpanogos 71-43

Tooele (L) at Uintah 13-28

Girls soccer

Grantsville (L) at Carbon High

(playoffs round 2)

Stansbury (W) vs. Viewmont

(playoffs round 2) 4-2

Stansbury (L) vs. Skyline

(playoffs round 3) 1-4

Volleyball

Grantsville (W) vs. Ogden 3-0

25-19, 26-24, 25-18

Grantsville at Ben Lomond (late)

Stansbury vs. Uintah

Stansbury at Hillcrest

Stansbury at Cedar Valley (late)

Tooele at Payson

Tooele vs. Cottonwood

Tooele vs. Stansbury 10/20

Cross country

3A and 5A State meet 10/25

Golf

5A boys state championship

Tooele

Cache Holmes placed 36th with a plus-11 par

Jaxon Hunt missed the cut with a plus-8 par

Coby Stump finished 41st with a plus-12 par

Grantsville

(finished sixth in 3A boys state

championship)

The Cowboys as a team finished with a plus-50 par