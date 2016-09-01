Sports Wrap – September 1, 2016

Tooele soccer at Morgan

The Buffs continued their unbeaten streak with a 2-2 draw at Morgan on Tuesday. Morgan was up 1-0 at halftime, but Tooele’s McKenna Banks and Carrie Cooper each scored second-half goals to take the lead. Head coach Stephen Duggan said despite the draw, it wasn’t Tooele’s best performance of the season. “We were ahead until literally 10 seconds from the end when we gave away an unfortunate goal,” he said. “The spirit the girls showed was immense, and their real character shone through.” Tooele is now 5-0-2 and played Delta on the road Thursday in a match that wasn’t complete as of press time.

Tooele volleyball at Juab

Tooele lost a tough five-set match to Juab on Tuesday with set scores of 25-23, 23-25, 25-27, 28-26, 4-15. The Buffaloes played at Payson on Thursday in a match that wasn’t complete as of press time.

Tooele tennis at Union

No scores were reported. To report scores, email tstucki@tooeletranscript.com.

Stansbury tennis vs. Park City

No scores were reported. To report scores, email tstucki@tooeletranscript.com.

3A/area soccer scores

North Sanpete 7, Emery 2

Richfield 1, South Sevier 1

Snow Canyon 3, Canyon View 1

Tooele 2, Morgan 2

Union 2, Carbon 1

Hurricane 1, Dixie 1

Millard 3, Juab 2 (OT)

3A/area volleyball scores

Dugway 3, West Ridge 2

Altamont 3, Carbon 2

Beaver 3, Emery 1

Cedar 3, Canyon View 1

Enterprise 3, Richfield 2

Juab 3, Tooele 2

Mountain Crest 3, Logan 0

North Sanpete 3, Delta 1

Morgan 3, Northridge 0

Park City 3, Juan Diego 2

Ridgeline 3, Hunter 2

Union 3, South Summit 0

Viewmont 3, Stansbury 1

Weber 3, Bear River 0

Region 18 baseball scores

Tintic 12, Merit 0

Wendover 18, Dugway 0

West Ridge 12,

Mount Vernon 11

Utah Motorsports Campus

The next major event on the schedule at Utah Motorsports Campus is the AHRMA Bonneville Vintage Grand Prix, scheduled for Sept. 3-4.

Corey Melville Men’s Softball Tournament

This tournament, sponsored by the West Wendover Recreation District, will be Sept. 10-11, 2016, in West Wendover, Nevada. Cost is $250 per team with a two-game guarantee. For more information or to register, call (775) 664-3289.

Peach Days Softball Tourney

Brigham City Recreation is currently taking teams for the annual Men’s Peach Days Softball Tournament. The tournament is slated to run Sept. 9-10 with a three-game guarantee. The cost for the tournament is $225 per team. Teams can register online at www.brighamcity.utah.gov, in person at Brigham City Recreation at 641 E. 200 North, or by calling our office at 435-734-6610. There is a $50 minimum to hold your spot. This tournament is filling quickly, so get your team together and come out and play ball.

Tooele Wall of Fame

Tooele High School is accepting applications for the Annual Athletic Wall of Fame Induction Ceremony, to be held Friday, Sept. 30. Applicants must have graduated from THS at least 10 years ago. Email Athletic Director Catham Beer at cbeer@tooeleschools.org for an application or pick one up at Tooele High School (301 W. Vine St. Tooele, UT 84074). Application is due by 5 p.m. on Sept. 2.

Grantsville volleyball

The Grantsville High School volleyball team presents the Annual Co-ed Volleyball League Fundraiser, running from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Aug. 10, 17, 24, 31 and Sept. 7. Registration is $200 per team. For more information, cotact Coach Bleazard at kbleazard@tooeleschools.org or text 435-224-2490.

Rio Tinto Stadium

The US Women’s National Team will face Switxerland on Oct. 19. The game will be televised at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Tickets are on sale through ussoccer.com or the Rio Tinto Stadium ticket office and go on sale Friday morning.