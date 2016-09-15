Sports Wrap – September 15, 2016

Tooele girls tennis at Delta

Notable HS soccer scores

Cedar 2, Snow Canyon 1

Desert Hills 3, Dixie 0

Park City 8, Union 0

Stansbury 4, Grantsville 1

Juan Diego 4, Ridgeline 1

Morgan 0, Logan 0 (2OT)

Canyon View 7, Carbon 0

Notable HS volleyball scores

Logan 3, Bear River 2

Morgan 3, Juan Diego 1

Ridgeline 3, Ben Lomond 0

Dugway 3, Merit 0

Intermountain Christian 3,

Wendover 0

Grantsville 3, Waterford 0

Juab 3, Manti 0

North Sanpete 3, Spanish Fork 0

Park City 3, Carbon 0

Region 18 baseball scores

Intermountain Christian 12

West Ridge 1

St. Joseph 35, Dugway 1

Pinnacle 14, Wendover 4

Pinnacle 6, Wendover 5

Utah Motorsports Campus

The next events on the schedule at the Utah Motorsports Campus are set for Sept. 17-18: the Intermountain Region Porsche Club of America, the 10th round of the Utah Kart Championship and the seventh round of the Utah Supermoto Championship.

Tooele Wall of Fame

Tooele High School is accepting applications for the Annual Athletic Wall of Fame Induction Ceremony, to be held Friday, Sept. 30. Applicants must have graduated from THS at least 10 years ago. Email Athletic Director Catham Beer at cbeer@tooeleschools.org for an application or pick one up at Tooele High School (301 W. Vine St. Tooele, UT 84074). Application is due by 5 p.m. on Sept. 2.

Grantsville Jr. Cowboy volleyball

Grantsville Jr. Cowboy League began Monday at Grantsville High School. Practices will be held at GHS on Mondays from 5:30-6:45 p.m. on Sept. 12, 26, Oct. 3 and Oct 10. Games will be held Wednesdays, on Sept. 14, 28, 5 and 12 at Grantsville, Tooele and Stansbury High Schools. Schedules will be provided.

Correction

In the Sept. 13 edition, a photograph of Grantsville football player Parker Thomas was msidentified, and receiving yards gained by Dylan Defa’ were mis-attributed in the related story. The Transcript Bulletin apologizes for the errors.