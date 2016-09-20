Sports Wrap – September 20, 2016

Grantsville soccer

Ashley Wangsgard and Sarah Ellett each had a hat trick to lead the Grantsville girls soccer team to an 8-0 win over North Summit in a non-region match Friday in Coalville. Sabrina Allen and Talia Hawke also scored for the Cowboys (4-3, 1-2 Region 10), while Savannah Thomas picked up the shutout in goal. Grantsville traveled to Park City on Tuesday for a region match that was not complete at press time.

Stansbury soccer

Park City used goals from Bailey Hoglin, Casey Crawford and Emme Keizer to beat Stansbury 3-1 on Thursday. Mackenzie Landward scored the lone goal for the Stallions.

Tooele soccer

The Buffaloes beat Union 6-0 on Thursday with a hat trick from McKenna Banks and a goal apiece from BobbiJo Meyer, Chelsea DeSantiago and Sydney Russell. Kate Michael earned the shutout in goal.

Notable HS football scores

Emery 34, Carbon 12

Grantsville 28, Union 10

Morgan 49, Juan Diego 20

Canyon View 38, Manti 10

Delta 32, North Sanpete 12

Juab 54, Richfield 26

Bear River 23, Park City 12

Ben Lomond 42, Logan 34

Stansbury 41, Judge 0

Tooele 22, Ridgeline 21

Desert Hills 18, Cedar 17

Dixie 38, Pine View 7

Hurricane 22, Snow Canyon 16

Lehi 28, Pleasant Grove 23

Kearns 41, Hillcrest 35

South Sevier 33, Grand 6

Notable HS soccer scores

Desert Hills 1, Cedar 0

Dexie 2, Pine View 1

Snow Canyon 5, Hurricane 1

Park City 3, Stansbury 1

Tooele 6, Union 0

Juan Diego 4, Bear River 0

Logan 6, Ben Lomond 1

Morgan 3, Ridgeline 1

Richfield 2, Carbon 1

Wendover Tournament

volleyball scores

Intermountain Christian 2,

St. Joseph 0

Intermountain Christian 2,

Tabiona 0

Intermountain Christian 2,

Tintic 0

Manila 2, Providence Hall 0

Manila 2, West Ridge 0

Manila 2, Altamont 0

St. Joseph 2, Rowland Hall 1

Region 18 volleyball scores

Merit Academy 15, Wendover 5

Merit Academy 11, Wendover 5

Mount Vernon 14, Telos 13

Mount Vernon 9, Telos 5

St. Joseph 17, Tintic 1

St. Joseph 18, Tintic 5

West Ridge 15, Dugway 11

West Ridge 16, Dugway 7

Intermountain Christian 22,

Pinnacle 0

Intermountain Christian 17,

Pinnacle 2

Notable D-I football scores

Utah 34, San Jose St. 17

UCLA 17, BYU 14

Utah St. 34, Arkansas St. 20

Weber St. 14, Sac. St. 7

Cal 50, 11 Texas 43

ND St. 23, 13 Iowa 21

Nebraska 35, 22 Oregon 32

10 Louisville 63, 2 Fla. St. 20

Utah Motorsports Campus

The next event on the schedule at Utah Motorsports Campus is the 11th round of the Utah Kart Championship, set for Sept. 24.

Tooele Wall of Fame

Tooele High School is accepting applications for the Annual Athletic Wall of Fame Induction Ceremony, to be held Friday, Sept. 30. Applicants must have graduated from THS at least 10 years ago. Email Athletic Director Catham Beer at cbeer@tooeleschools.org for an application or pick one up at Tooele High School (301 W. Vine St. Tooele, UT 84074). Application is due by 5 p.m. on Sept. 2.

Jr. Cowboy volleyball

Grantsville Jr. Cowboy League began Monday at Grantsville High School. Practices will be held at GHS on Mondays from 5:30-6:45 p.m. on Sept. 12, 26, Oct. 3 and Oct 10. Games will be held Wednesdays, on Sept. 14, 28, 5 and 12 at Grantsville, Tooele and Stansbury High Schools.