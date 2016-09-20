Sports Wrap – September 20, 2016

Grantsville soccer
Ashley Wangsgard and Sarah Ellett each had a hat trick to lead the Grantsville girls soccer team to an 8-0 win over North Summit in a non-region match Friday in Coalville. Sabrina Allen and Talia Hawke also scored for the Cowboys (4-3, 1-2 Region 10), while Savannah Thomas picked up the shutout in goal. Grantsville traveled to Park City on Tuesday for a region match that was not complete at press time.
Stansbury soccer
Park City used goals from Bailey Hoglin, Casey Crawford and Emme Keizer to beat Stansbury 3-1 on Thursday. Mackenzie Landward scored the lone goal for the Stallions.
Tooele soccer
The Buffaloes beat Union 6-0 on Thursday with a hat trick from McKenna Banks and a goal apiece from BobbiJo Meyer, Chelsea DeSantiago and Sydney Russell. Kate Michael earned the shutout in goal.
Notable HS football scores
Emery 34, Carbon 12
Grantsville 28, Union 10
Morgan 49, Juan Diego 20
Canyon View 38, Manti 10
Delta 32, North Sanpete 12
Juab 54, Richfield 26
Bear River 23, Park City 12
Ben Lomond 42, Logan 34
Stansbury 41, Judge 0
Tooele 22, Ridgeline 21
Desert Hills 18, Cedar 17
Dixie 38, Pine View 7
Hurricane 22, Snow Canyon 16
Lehi 28, Pleasant Grove 23
Kearns 41, Hillcrest 35
South Sevier 33, Grand 6
Notable HS soccer scores
Desert Hills 1, Cedar 0
Dexie 2, Pine View 1
Snow Canyon 5, Hurricane 1
Park City 3, Stansbury 1
Tooele 6, Union 0
Juan Diego 4, Bear River 0
Logan 6, Ben Lomond 1
Morgan 3, Ridgeline 1
Richfield 2, Carbon 1
Wendover Tournament
volleyball scores
Intermountain Christian 2,
St. Joseph 0
Intermountain Christian 2,
Tabiona 0
Intermountain Christian 2,
Tintic 0
Manila 2, Providence Hall 0
Manila 2, West Ridge 0
Manila 2, Altamont 0
St. Joseph 2, Rowland Hall 1
Region 18 volleyball scores
Merit Academy 15, Wendover 5
Merit Academy 11, Wendover 5
Mount Vernon 14, Telos 13
Mount Vernon 9, Telos 5
St. Joseph 17, Tintic 1
St. Joseph 18, Tintic 5
West Ridge 15, Dugway 11
West Ridge 16, Dugway 7
Intermountain Christian 22,
Pinnacle 0
Intermountain Christian 17,
Pinnacle 2
Notable D-I football scores
Utah 34, San Jose St. 17
UCLA 17, BYU 14
Utah St. 34, Arkansas St. 20
Weber St. 14, Sac. St. 7
Cal 50, 11 Texas 43
ND St. 23, 13 Iowa 21
Nebraska 35, 22 Oregon 32
10 Louisville 63, 2 Fla. St. 20
Utah Motorsports Campus
The next event on the schedule at Utah Motorsports Campus is the 11th round of the Utah Kart Championship, set for Sept. 24.
Tooele Wall of Fame
Tooele High School is accepting applications for the Annual Athletic Wall of Fame Induction Ceremony, to be held Friday, Sept. 30. Applicants must have graduated from THS at least 10 years ago. Email Athletic Director Catham Beer at cbeer@tooeleschools.org for an application or pick one up at Tooele High School (301 W. Vine St. Tooele, UT 84074). Application is due by 5 p.m. on Sept. 2.
Jr. Cowboy volleyball
Grantsville Jr. Cowboy League began Monday at Grantsville High School. Practices will be held at GHS on Mondays from 5:30-6:45 p.m. on Sept. 12, 26, Oct. 3 and Oct 10. Games will be held Wednesdays, on Sept. 14, 28, 5 and 12 at Grantsville, Tooele and Stansbury High Schools.