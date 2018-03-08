‘Spring ahead’ one hour before going to bed Saturday night

Daylight Saving Time returns at 2 a.m. this coming Sunday, which means setting clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

Local standard time will return at 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 4.

According to timeandate.com, the United States first observed Daylight Saving Time in 1918 as an effort to produce energy savings. Its origin dates back to 1895 when New Zealand scientist George Vernon Hudson proposed a two-hour shift in the spring and fall. In 1905, the idea caught more traction by British builder William Willet who further suggested the time change.

In 1916 the United Kingdom implemented Daylight Saving Time. Today, over 70 countries worldwide reportedly change their clocks in the spring and fall, affecting over 1 billion people. Except for Arizona and Hawaii, all U.S. states recognize Daylight Saving Time.

The saying “Spring ahead, and fall back” is a convenient reminder of which direction to reset clocks one hour every March and November.