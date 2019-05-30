Spring choral concert to provide ‘eclectic’ array of music

Tooele County Choral Society will perform its spring concert Friday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 1784 N. Aaron Dr., Tooele.

Director Denise McCubbins said the 20-member choir will perform 14 songs each night.

“We will present a variety of modern songs with some spirituals and world music. Our finali this time will be a piece from Africa,” McCubbins said.

“We’ve been going now for 15 years with singers from throughout Tooele County in the choir. We like to present an eclectic array of music,” she said.

The concert is titled “Hope, Faith, Life, Love” after a poem by E.E. Cummings. McCubbins leads the choir and is piano accompanist for this week’s concert is Regina Kenison.

The concert is free and light refreshments will be served.

The choir presents a spring concert and a Christmastime concert each year at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church. The choir also has presented its Christmastime concert at the Assembly Hall on Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

“We are always looking for new members,” McCubbins said. “If someone would like to join, we are having auditions at the end of summer.”

For information about the choral society, call or text McCubbins at 435-224-5032.