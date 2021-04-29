Spring is in the air. Time to get married.

As the weather gets warmer, we get busier with marriage licenses and marriage ceremonies. Did you know that our clerks are deputized to perform marriages anywhere in the state of Utah? We can even officiate your wedding after business hours or on weekends at a location of your choosing. We love performing marriage ceremonies for couples. Call us for more information at 435-843-3147.

We are also very proud to offer marriage license applications online. We know planning a wedding can be hectic, and not everyone is available and able to apply in person during business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Our online application tool allows couples to conveniently apply for their marriage license for their big day from the comfort of their own homes. Visit clerk.tooeleco.org/marriage to complete the application. You will pay for the license online, after which you will receive an emailed receipt and instructions to send us a photo of your ID and a selfie. Once we receive the required information, we email your license to you. Then you just print it at home and take it with you to your wedding. Of course, if you prefer to apply in person, you are always welcome to visit our office. We operate by appointment only, so give us a call to schedule a time at 435-843-3155.

Happy Spring!

Tenille Tingey is the Chief Deputy Clerk for Tooele County.