Spring’s Barnyard Babies returns to Clark Historic Farm

Spring has sprung — which means it’s time for Barnyard Babies at the Clark Historic Farm in Grantsville.

The two-day event will feature all the staples from previous years, including baby animals, as well as kids’ games, crafts, bounce houses, pictures with a unicorn, food vendors and more.

The collection of barnyard animals will include many staples, such as goats, calves and puppies. There will also be more exotic additions, including a baby yak, a camel, three Patagonian cavies and a capybara.

Barnyard Babies is Saturday, April 27 and Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The entry fee is $5 per person ages 3 and up.

The entry fee for attendees includes a petting zoo and food for the animals, kids’ games, a “Dream Big” play area, with games like a giant chess set and tic-tac-toe board, and entertainment, demonstrations and animal talks.

For an additional $5, visitors can purchase wristbands, which allow them to participate in new Farm Carnival Games, farmer dress-up, the kids’ craft barn, a bounce house, a picture with the unicorn or an item from the corner store.

Vendors charging separate fees will offer food, face painting, pony rides, and more.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Clark Historic Farm, a non-profit charged with the preservation and revitalization of the farm, located at 392 W. Clark Street in Grantsville.

Barnyard Babies is the first major event on the Clark Historic Farm’s schedule, but there are other events throughout the year, including Memorial Day festivities, kids farm camps in June, summer concerts, a farmers market, the Utah Honey Harvest Festival in October and a live nativity at Christmas.

For more information on events at the Clark Historic Farm or opportunities to volunteer, visit clarkhistoricfarm.org.