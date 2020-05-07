Springtime at Larry Sagers Memorial Garden

Bright flowers bursting from the ground are a sign that winter has passed and spring has sprung to life. These colorful flowers are part of the Larry A. Sagers Memorial Garden located in front of the Tooele County Health Department Building at 151 N. Main Street in Tooele City. The building also houses the Tooele County office of the Utah State University Extension office. Sagers was a USU extension horticulture professor, as well as a teacher, radio host, religious leader, husband, father and family man. He had a 31-year career with the Extension service. In partnership with USU, he served as the horticulture education director at Thanksgiving Point and provided ongoing horticulture support for four counties, including Tooele County. For 25 years he served as the host of KSL radio’s Greenhouse Show. Born in Tooele in 1949, he lived in Tooele County for most of his life until his death in 2012.