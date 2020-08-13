Springville man arrested in Tooele City for enticing a minor

Digital conversation turned sexual and meeting arranged, according to police statement ♦

A 35-year-old Springville man has been charged with enticing a minor by the Tooele County Attorney’s office after engaging in a digital conversation with a 13-year-old persona. He was arrested at an apartment complex in Tooele City on August 6.

Tooele City Police allege in a probable cause statement that Marcelino Castillo began exchanging digital messages on June 7 with someone he thought to be a 13-year-old female but was actually a police officer, according to a probable cause statement from the Tooele City Police Department.

When the persona identified her age as 13, Castillo said, “You look older, ha” and continued to chat with the 13-year-old persona, according to the probable cause statement

Later on in the chat, Castillo stated that he wasn’t interested in a 13-year-old girl.

According to the probable cause statement, he then continued to talk to the persona and turned the conversation to sexual topics.

Castillo acknowledged the age of the child persona several times throughout the chat, spoke about possibly getting in trouble, going to jail, and the possibility that he was actually chatting with a “sting”, or cop, according to the probable cause statement.

He sent sexual messages, and asked the persona for non-pornographic pictures, stating that the previous pictures she had sent did not “show her body,” the statement said.

Castillo then proceeded to coordinate a location to meet the young girl. The 13-year-old persona provided Castillo with a specific location to meet up. Castillo then drove to the location and informed the persona that he was there waiting for her, according to the probable cause statement.

Castillo provided a description of a nearby unoccupied vehicle and lied saying that he was in there. He was located nearby in a different vehicle, according to the probable cause statement.

Castillo was found to be a registered sex offender in the state of Utah and is on the list for a previous felony conviction for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to the probable cause statement. Castillo is also on felony parole with the adult probation and patrol for lewdness and distributing illicit narcotics, according to the probable cause statement.

Castillo chose not to speak with investigators.

Castillo has been charged by the Tooele County Attorney’s Office with enticing a minor, a second-degree felony and violating the sex or kidnap registry, a third-degree felony.