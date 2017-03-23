SPSA approves spending for lake weed conveyer, shop lot

The Stansbury Park Service Agency board reviewed several ongoing projects and approved some spending on budgeted items at its Wednesday night meeting.

SPSA manager Randall Jones showed off the concept plans for a lake weed conveyer system that would cost approximately $60,000. The conveyer system would be used to transport cut weeds from the lake mower to a trailer parked on the shore.

The service agency had difficulty with trailers corroding when parked in the lake water in previous years and Jones has spent a year looking for a better solution. The conveyer system would be constructed by Woulf Engineering, the only company to bid on the project.

“It should not only save on equipment costs … it will save on possible injury and it will save in just the operational time of pulling weeds out of the lake,” Jones said.

The SPSA board had budgeted $100,000 toward a lake conveyer system. SPSA board member Glenn Oscarson said he was hesitant about spending so much money on a custom conveyer system without guarantees it would work and requested the contract stipulate the system works before the spending was approved by a 4-0 margin, with board members Mike Johnson and Gary Jensen absent.

The board also approved a $57,851 bid from Giles Construction to replace the concrete at the shop yards for the service agency. The contract calls for six-inch concrete with wire mesh on top of a four-inch compacted base, according to Jones.

The project was originally slated for last year but there wasn’t enough money budgeted, Jones said. When the project went out to bid this year, the service agency received an additional bid and saved $2,000 compared to the low bid from last year.