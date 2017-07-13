SPSA awards engineering contract for SR-138 underpass

The Stansbury Park Service Agency board ratified the selection of an engineering firm for its proposed state Route 138 underpass at its meeting Wednesday night.

The request for proposals was turned in last Friday and Stansbury Park Service Agency manager Randall Flynn and board members Neil Smart, Glenn Oscarson and Rod Thompson met to select a firm prior to Wednesday’s meeting.

The quick turnaround was intended to allow the service agency to finish its application for the Utah Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program funds, which is due by July 15.

The board unanimously approved the selection of Triton Engineering, based out of Logan, which submitted the second-lowest bid, at $40,496. Flynn said the board evaluation allows for other factors to weigh into the selection beside the lowest bid, which was $38,900 submitted by Ensign Engineering of Sandy.

“The most important thing we felt was their experience with doing this kind of a project, a box culvert under a busy highway,” Flynn said.

The other factors weighed included references, experience working with Utah Department of Transportation and estimated completion date. Triton received the highest scores in all criteria and has experience with similar box culvert projects in Ogden and Park City, Flynn said.

The service agency board unanimously approved the ratification.

The underpass project is expected to cost between $500,000 and $600,000 and be located under SR-138 at the service agency’s 27-acre park. Flynn said the service agency can use impact fees to pay for the project and is seeking $250,000 in TAP grant funds.

The service agency currently has $1.5 million in impact fees on hand and is expected to collect $2.2 million more from currently planned development in the coming years.