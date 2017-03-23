SPSA board member resigns; board looks to fill vacancy

Stansbury Park Service Agency board member Jamie Lindsay will be resigning from her post at the end of the month as her family prepares a move to Colorado.

Lindsay was elected to her first term on the agency board in November 2013 and her position will be up in this year’s election. Lindsay received 39 percent of the vote for the service agency position in a three-way race for two openings on the board.

“I just wanted to say thank you for your service and for everything you’ve done as a board member,” said SPSA chairman Neil Smart. “You’ve been great and your perspective has been wonderful and the board appreciates your time and energy and the way you’ve looked after things.”

The service agency now has 90 days from Lindsay’s resignation to fill the vacancy on the board, which will be up for reelection in about seven months, according to Stansbury Park Service Agency manager Randall Jones. The opening must be advertised and candidates must be interviewed to fill the vacancy.

“The question for me is do we just not fill the position and just let that be an elected position, because they’re only serving four months, if that,” Smart said.

It would be possible for the SPSA to advertise the position vacancy and make a decision as a board on a replacement by its May 24 meeting, said SPSA office manager Miriam Alsup. Notice must be given two weeks prior to a decision on a temporary replacement on the board.

“So really, there’s plenty of time to do that and have your new appointee as of June 1 and serving six months,” Alsup said.

Smart said he was concerned a person appointed to the board, even in June, may become disinterested by the end of their term if not elected in November.

If the SPSA board chose not to seek a replacement within the 90-day window, the Tooele County Commission would be allowed to appoint someone to the temporary position, according to Jones. The position could also be left vacant until the election.

With two board members absent for Wednesday’s meeting, Smart said the board should consider it may not reach a quorum at some future meetings if there are absences and Lindsay’s former post is left unfilled on the six-member board.