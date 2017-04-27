SPSA continues to weigh options for new underpass

The Stansbury Park Service Agency board will continue to review its options on a proposed underpass at state Route 138 for pedestrian traffic after it was discussed again at its meeting Wednesday evening.

SPSA manager Randall Jones said he confirmed accepting a $200,000 grant from the federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement program would require the entire underpass project to meet federal standards. The grant would be used toward the environmental study, engineering and design of the underpass.

Jones said following federal standards would possibly double the cost of the project. While the underpass would be eligible for federal funding, there’s no guarantee the service agency would receive those funds and it would likely take longer to secure funding, he said.

Board member Mike Johnson said he would rather not use the federal funds and instead reach out to other government entities, like the Tooele County School District or Tooele County Commission.

Jones said he already reached out to the school district and was told it has no plans for students to cross SR-138 near Old Mill Elementary School by foot, as school buses will transport students.

Jones also said the availability of UDOT funds for the project may be complicated by the Midvalley Highway, which is scheduled for completion in 2021. He said UDOT officials told him it could be difficult to get state funding for a project on SR-138 when the road is expected to be a county road following completion of the highway.

It’s also possible the service agency could turn over the $200,000 CMAQ funds for funds from UDOT at 85 cents on the dollar, according to Jones.

Jones said he has been asking around to determine what the total cost of the engineering and installation of the underpass would be.

“I’ve got estimates from anywhere from $400,000 to $700,000,” he said.

Board chairman Neil Smart said he has also heard $300,000 as a possible cost for the installation and construction of the underpass.

“That’s not a lot of money in the scheme of things to make sure people are safe,” Johnson said.

Jones said he would wait to deny the federal CMAQ funding until a determination can be made on the possibility of exchanging those funds for UDOT funding.