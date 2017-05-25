SPSA moves ahead with proposals for SR-138 underpass

The Stansbury Park Service Agency will submit a request for proposals on the engineering, design and project management of an underpass below state Route 138 at Porter Way Park after its board voted for approval Wednesday night.

The requests for proposal are the next step in the process of constructing the underpass, which would serve as a connector between facilities and homes on either side of the state highway. The underpass is expected to cost between $500,000 and $600,000, according to Stansbury Park Service Agency manager Randall Flynn (formerly Jones).

The service agency board decided not to use $250,000 in federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality funds toward the environmental study, engineering and design due to the federal requirements connected to the grant, which Flynn said would at least double the cost of the project.

Flynn said the service agency would be able to use impact fees toward the project based upon the capital facilities plan for the community. The service agency’s capital facilities plan included a 30-acre park, which is currently two separate parks, bisected by SR-138 so the underpass at Porter Way would serve as the connector with the park south of Delgada Lane.

The service agency currently has $1.5 million in impact fees on hand and is expected to collect $2.2 million more from currently planned development in the coming years.

According to Flynn, the underpass could be completely paid for with impact fees from new development, though he recommended finding additional funding sources. Utah Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program funds could be one option, he said, as well as private donations from businesses.

TAP offers matching grants up to $100,000 for pedestrian or bike-related projects, including safe routes to school. This fall, Old Mill Elementary will open on the north side of SR-138, with some enrolled students living south of the highway.

“If we want an underpass under that road, we’re going to have to fund it and then go after whatever grants we can get and whatever private donations we can get,” Flynn said.

Flynn said he views the underpass as the most important project for the service agency from a recreational standpoint due to the connectivity it would create between facilities on either side of SR-138. He argued there was a social component to the need for an underpass as well.

“The people on the north side of highway 138 don’t feel like they’re a part of Stansbury,” he said. “And I think that would be an artery that would connect our community and start to eliminate that feeling.”

Board member Rod Thompson said he currently drives across SR-138 whenever he takes his grandson to Porter Way Park due to the safety concerns with the road.

“If I lived right next to it, I think I would drive my kids across the road,” he said. “It is dangerous and it’s separating, basically, Stansbury Park into two halves.”

Board members Glenn Oscarson and Mike Johnson voted in favor of moving ahead with requests on the engineering and design but both expressed concerns about the service agency, and its taxpayers, shouldering the burden of the underpass cost.

“It’s not a matter of how much that costs, it’s how much we’re not going to spend on other things,” Oscarson said. “…That’s a lot of money to take out of ball diamonds and backstops; picnic tables and benches and everything else.”

Flynn said the service agency has been setting aside funds for other projects, including a replacement of the outdoor pool, which could cost as much as $2 million.

Board member Gary Jensen said the safety concerns for pedestrians, especially students walking to and from the new school, makes a safe way to cross SR-138 important.

“I think our priority needs to be the underpass,” Jensen said. “We can swim in the lake.”