SPSA selects Arnell to fill vacancy

The Stansbury Park Service Agency board selected Cassandra Arnell to fill the vacancy created by the departure of Jamie Lindsay at the end of March.

Arnell was selected after a brief interview with members of the service agency board during Wednesday night’s meeting. Arnell was one of six applications for the vacant board position; Cindee Beard, Adam Duersch, Eva Miller, Daniel Bergantz and Aaron Spilker also applied for the position.

The service agency board went into a closed session to interview the applicants who were present during Wednesday’s meeting. The board then held a brief discussion before choosing Arnell, who was selected to the board by a unanimous vote.

Arnell, who was born and raised in Grantsville, moved to Stansbury Park about four years ago after living around the country. She said improved communication and building strong relationships between the service agency, residents and local organizations motivated her to apply for the vacant board position.

“I just want to be a part of making this place that I already love something great for all of us — even better than it is,” she said.

Arnell will serve out the rest of Lindsay’s term, who resigned her position to move to Colorado, which expires at the end of the year. Arnell’s seat will be one of four up for election this November and incumbent Rod Thompson has already announced he will not run for reelection.

The current board members encouraged the five candidates for the vacancy to run for the open positions during the upcoming election. The filing period for the November elections begins June 1 and runs through June 7.