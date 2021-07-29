SR-112 project update

Utah Department of Transportation crews are scheduled to temporarily stop paving work on state Route 112 beginning July 28 through August 1 to accommodate local Country Fan fest traffic.

Travel lanes will be open in both directions.

Work will restart on SR-112 as early as 5 a.m. on Monday, August 2. Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly.

Paving work is on schedule to be complete in the coming weeks. One-way flagging operations are in place between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Drivers can expect up to 15-minute delays when traveling through the area. Area residents and businesses can expect temporary intermittent closures of side streets as paving work passes through the area.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes such as SR-138 and SR-36. Work is expected to continue through the summer.

UDOT reported that the double yellow lines on S.R. 112 are temporary.

The temporary striping has been installed to encourage drivers to stay in their lane and not attempt to pass another vehicle in a construction zone. This is to improve safety for both drivers and the construction crews. Once the paving project is complete, permanent striping will be installed to what it was previously.