October 7, 2021
SR-201 closed for 2 weekends

Detour to SR-202 

The Utah Department of Transportation will close a popular route out of Tooele into Salt Lake County for the parts of the next two weekends.

UDOT is improving drainage while updating and resurfacing parts of state Route 201. 

The work will cause a full closure of SR-201 from milepost 0.8 to 1.1 from 9 p.m. through Friday through 4 a.m. on Monday on Oct. 8-11 and Oct. 15-18.

State Route 202 can be used as an alternate route during the closures, according to UDOT.

At other times during the work project drivers on SR-201 can expect weekend work on days and nights along SR-201 with short term delays, night lighting, noise, dust and vibration from work activities.

UDOT will be making drainage pipe improvements and laying new asphalt to extend the life of the road surface.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

