SR-36, I-80 most dangerous on Monday mornings and evenings

App on crash data shows how many collisions, where and when ♦

A state app on auto crash data shows which days and times-of-day are most dangerous to travel on Interstate 80 and state Route 36 in Tooele County.

According to data compiled by the Utah Department of Transportation, there were 218 crashes on I-80 between mileposts 99 and 101 during a near four-year period from Jan. 1, 2016, through Nov. 12, 2019.

The data is posted on the Utah Vehicle Collision app at crashmapping.utah.gov.

Of those collisions, 35 were cited for driving too fast for existing conditions, 29 for failing to keep in the proper lane, and 28 for following too closely. No contributing factors were cited for the remaining 108 collisions.

Also, Monday, Tuesday and Saturday were the highest crash days of the period at 24%, 18%, and 17%, respectively. Of 137 crashes with time data, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. were the most dangerous hours with 47 collisions.

In 2016, 43 crashes occurred between the mileposts, 98 in 2017 and 71 in 2018, according to the app.

On SR-36 from Lake Point to the Tooele viaduct, there were 1,163 collisions from 2016 to 2019. The highest number occurred in 2017 at 405 crashes, 367 in 2018 and 358 in 2016.

According to SR-36 data on the app, traffic collisions occurred the most around 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. They drop before 12 p.m. and then rise steadily from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To better accommodate growing traffic on both roadways, UDOT has begun work on several flyover bridge projects along the Lake Point Junction corridor near Blackrock and near Exit 99.

As part of the project, a third southbound lane has opened on SR-36 from the off-ramps to Sunset Road. This will move more traffic through the signal at Saddleback Boulevard, and ease backups on I-80 because of the reduced queue, according to UDOT’s project summary web page.

The exit 99 and Blackrock flyover bridge projects are underway to accommodate population growth in Utah, said UDOT Region Two planner Grant Farnsworth in a report to Tooele City.

“As Utah’s population grows, so does its transportation needs,” he said. “Every four years, the Utah Department of Transportation updates its Statewide Rural Long-Range Transportation Plan for rural areas. This plan forecasts transportation needs over the next 30 years and identifies a list of projects meant to address those needs, strengthen Utah’s economy and enhance our quality of life.”

One Tooele County resident said that he has experienced growing traffic problems firsthand.

“It’s been getting worse every year,” Jesse Verdi said in an open forum on social media.

“I work near the I-15 freeway and 4500 South, and traffic used to be backed up to 7200 West on I-80 [on his commute home] and that meant you were going to be sitting there for two hours,” he said. “They fixed the bridge [at Lake Point] and now the worst part is SR-36 going into Tooele.”

Verdi also referenced to the growing need for the Midvalley Highway, which is an active construction project by UDOT and will feature an interchange at I-80 and a two-lane, 4.5 mile freeway intersecting at Sheep Lane in Tooele Valley.

“I know that they are going to punch out an offramp at Sheep Lane, which should help the people who live in the midvalley parts of Stansbury, Erda and Granstville,” Verdi said.

Nov. 10-16 has been designated by the Federal Highway Administration as National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week to draw public awareness to the dangers emergency responders face when reacting to a traffic incident.

During the week, the Utah Department of Public Safety’s goal is to increase awareness of the dangers emergency responders face and remind drivers to slow down and move over.

In a press release from Nov. 10, the Utah Department of Public Safety reminds Utah drivers that the response to a collision is just as important as the response of the person towing a vehicle, rescuing the trapped, healing the injured and investigating the incident. The department also reminds drivers of Utah’s Move Over law as contained in Utah code 41-6a-904.

Drivers approaching stationary emergency vehicles, highway maintenance vehicles or towing vehicles displaying flashing red, red and white, red and blue lights or amber lights, need to slow down, provide as much space as practical to the stationary vehicles, and move over a lane if it’s safe and clear, according to the law.