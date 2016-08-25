St. Marguerite Catholic School gets new playground equipment

When school started on Monday, St. Marguerite Catholic School was working on a new addition — in new playground equipment.

The playground equipment — a tall swing set and two towers — used to belong to East Elementary. Before Tooele County School District started demolition of the old elementary school, it stood at 135 S. 7th Street, only about two city blocks from St. Marguerite.

Lorena Needham, principal of St. Marguerite Catholic School, asked school district officials if her school could have some of East’s playground equipment before workers finished the demolition.

“They were just going to bulldoze them,” she said. “So I asked if we could have them.”

TCSD officials agreed and sold the playground equipment to St. Marguerite for $10, said Marie Denson, communications director for the school district.

The school district had decided not to keep the playground equipment for itself because of the difficulty in reassembling it, Denson said.

“Once it’s taken apart, it’s very difficult to put back together,” she said. “But since they [St. Marguerite] have the volunteer base they do, I think they’re reassembling it right now.”

Prior to acquiring the new swing set and towers, St. Marguerite Catholic School had only one small tower and swing set, Needham said.

“Since we were a preschool for 30 years before we became full pre-K through eighth grade, we only had pre-K stuff,” she said. “East had equipment that was for older kids. … I guess you could say it’s part of our maturing as a school — we realized we didn’t have equipment for all age groups.”

The equipment isn’t ready to play on yet, but it will be soon, Needham added.

“We still have one more pouring of concrete and putting mulch in place and landscaping,” she said. “We just have to make it child-safe at this point.”

TCSD demolished East Elementary to make room for a new school. When it opens sometime in fall 2017, the new school building will become home to Sterling Elementary, which combines the student bodies from Harris and East elementary schools.