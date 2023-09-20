The folks at St. Marguerite Catholic Church in Tooele know how to put on a festival. The 2023 Fall Festival at St. Marguerite Church was held in the social hall Thursday, Sept. 14 through Saturday, Sept. 11th. The festival and fundraiser included live entertainment, food of all kinds, raffles, a bake sale, crafts, vendors and a kids carnival. The live entertainment Friday night was the band Mariatchi Alma Ranchera de Utah from Salt Lake City. The social hall was packed with over 450 people that came to hear the mariatchi band and eat the delicious festival food.