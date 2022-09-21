Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

September 21, 2022
St. Marguerite Fall Festival

The St. Marguerite Catholic Parish held their Fall Festival on Sept. 16 and 17 inside and out of their church building on Seventh Street in Tooele City.

The aroma of grilled German brats moved across the parking lot as the event featured food offerings from Germany, the Philippines, Mexico, and traditional American fare.

The grand event also included live music, crafters — some with gnomes, tupperware, a bake sale, and a children’s carnival.

After dinner on Saturday, the festival wound down with a raffle drawing.

