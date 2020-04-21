Stabilization phase may start in May

Tooele County Health officials are hopeful that they may be able to open certain businesses and ease social guidelines soon, but are still recommending that individuals continue to practice social distancing.

As of Monday, Tooele County has 41 confirmed cases of the virus, with four hospitalizations to date. There are no reported deaths from the virus in Tooele County at this time.

Statewide, as of Monday afternoon, 68,311 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 3,213 that were confirmed positive. A total of 268 have been hospitalized and 28 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported. The state estimates a cumulative total of 776 of the total people that tested positive have recovered, based on the number of cases whose first positive laboratory test was reported at least 21 days ago, excluding deaths.

As of early April Utah’s COVID-19 transmission rate has generally been below an estimated critical threshold of 1.0, according to the state’s health and economic recovery plan, Utah Leads Together 2.0.

The Tooele County Health Department, Tooele City leaders are working on a plan to move onto the stabilization phase of the COVID-19 emergency, according to Amy Bate, Tooele County Health Department spokesperson.

During the stabilization phase, local businesses will gradually be allowed to open back up and certain social activity will be allowed, under specific protocol that will continue to protect the community from the spread of the virus.

“We want our community to know we are working on getting things back to normal, as much as possible and as soon as possible, but it is all very dependent on how things go. We are continually monitoring and evaluating,” said Bate.

According to Bate, county leaders anticipate that they may be able to ease into the stabilization phase as soon as May 1. At that time a new public health order will be released.

The order will provide guidance on events and mass gatherings as conditions allow.

Health risk will be continuously analyzed with the safety of the community as the number one concern., according to Bate.

The CDC is recommending everyone wear a cloth face covering or mask when in situations where social distancing measures are hard to follow, according to Bate. This includes grocery stores and pharmacies.

Masks or cloth face coverings should always be worn in areas of high community-based transmission of the virus.

Wearing a mask will also help individuals who have the virus and may not know it from transmitting it to members of the community.

Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items can be used as additional protection.

According to Bate, it is important to note that cloth face coverings or masks should not be worn by individuals who have trouble breathing, are unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove them by themselves. Children under the age of two also should not wear masks.

Cloth masks and face coverings that are recommended are not surgical grade or N-95 respirators. These are reserved for medical first responders and individuals who work in healthcare.

The Utah Department of Health is recommending anyone experiencing more than one symptom of the virus to be tested. This includes fever, cough, running nose, shortness of breath, sore throat, or decreased smell or taste. This recommendation was put in place in order to better assess the incidence of COVID-19 in the state, according to Bate.

As before, individuals who may be experiencing symptoms can visit testutah.com to take a short survey analyzing their symptoms. Individuals experiencing symptoms can also call 1-801-683-0790 to find out where they can be tested, or visit https://coronavirus.utah.gov/testing-locations.

Intermountain Healthcare has announced a new COVID-19 relief line to call for those who are not in an acute crisis but in need of services or resources. Individuals can call 833-442-2211 to be connected to a caregiver from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

For additional local updates, please visit tooelehealth.org