Stallion Drama presents ‘A Christmas Story, the Musical’

This is it!

If you’re looking for something to make you smile and laugh and get your head in the right place for the coming holidays, this is it — “A Christmas Story, the Musical.”

And it’s here in Tooele County, on stage, at Stansbury High School, opening on Nov. 19 and running through Dec. 7.

It’s the award winning musical version of the traditional Christmas movie.

For those familiar with the movie, don’t worry, the musical includes the infamous leg lamp, the outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa, and the triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole.

For those new to “A Christmas Story,” the plot follows the young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker as he schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder® Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle.

His mother, his teacher, and even Santa Claus all balk at his Christmas wish with the same retort —“You’ll shoot your eye out kid!”

“A Christmas Story, the Musical” comes from the songwriting team behind the smash-hit Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” and the Academy Award-winning film “La La Land.”

The show brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage with the addition of song and dance.

Following a successful Broadway run garnering three 2013 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical (Joseph Robinette) and Best Original Score (Benj Pasek and Justin Paul), along with six Drama Desk nominations, and two Outer Critics Circle nominations, “A Christmas Story, the Musical” had successful runs as a national tour and recently played at the Eccles Theatre in Salt Lake City.

Hailed by The Associated Press as “a joyous Christmas miracle.” The New York Times wrote, “I was dazzled. You’d have to have a Grinch-sized heart not to feel a smile spreading across your face.”

Stansbury High School’s production stars Randall Atkins as Ralphie, Conner Webb as The Old Man, McKenzie Izatt as Mother and Dylan Slaugh as Gene Shepard, who acts as the narrator of the story.

The show also features Taylor Gable as Ralphie’s teacher, Mrs. Shields and Preston Nelson as the Bully, Scut Farcus.

Stansbury High School’s Stallion Drama presentation of “A Christmas Story, the Musical opens on Friday, Nov. 19 and continues through December 7. Performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, 20, 22, Dec. 2, 3, 4, 6, and 7. Matinees are at 2 p.m. on Nov. 20 and Dec. 2. Tickets range from $5.50 to $8.50 and can be purchased at www.stalliondrama.org. Seating is limited and advanced tickets are strongly recommended.

“A Christmas Story, the Musical” is a triple-dog-dare of a good time and it is sure to warm your heart this holiday season.