‘A fabulously fun award-winning musical’ ♦

Stansbury High School’s Stallion Drama presents “Legally Blonde, The Musical,” opening on Friday, May 5, and continuing through May 15.

Performances are scheduled at 7:30 pm. on May 5, 6, 8, 11, 12, 13 and 15 and a matinee is scheduled at 2 p.m. on Saturday May 13. Tickets range from $6 to $9.50 and can be purchased at www.stalliondrama.org or at the door.

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, “Legally Blonde,” the musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances — this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors, and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Stansbury’s production stars Julianne Ferguson as Elle Woods, Jarvis Grout as Emmet Forrest, Boston Bean as Paulette Buonafonte, Preston Nelson as Professor Callahan, and Jacob Snideman as Warner Huntington III.

Please note that this show is rated PG-13. And audience members should take note of the following parental review: “Legally Blonde contains Mild Adult Content, and Mild Language. Legally Blonde, the musical, is based on the original movie with Reese Witherspoon and follows the plot. While this show contains mild adult content and mild language, children should still enjoy this upbeat musical. The story has positive role models, especially for young girls, and positive messages. Most of the adult content will go over the head of children. A preparatory conversation leading into the show and a debrief with your children after may be helpful.”

All performances are at the Stansbury High School auditorium at 5300 N. Aberdeen Way in Stansbury Park.