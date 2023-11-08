Stansbury High School’s Stallion Drama presents “Mean Girls, The Musical,” opening on Friday, Nov. 10 and continuing until Nov. 20.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, 11, 13, 16, 17, 18, and 20 along with a matinee at 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 20. Tickets range from $6 to $9 and can be purchased at www.stalliondrama.org or at the door.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George.

But when Cady and her friends devise a “Revenge Party” to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Adapted from Fey’s hit 2004 film, “Mean Girls” was nominated for a staggering 12 Tony Awards. This queen-bee took Broadway by storm and has joined the musical in-crowd.

A Note from Tina Fey, the Writer of Mean Girls About the High School version:

“Thank you so much for choosing Mean Girls for your school! When I wrote the movie in 2003 — Were you even born? — I set out to write truthfully and with humor about relational aggression among girls. I hoped that if we could recognize this behavior in ourselves, and laugh about it, it would be easier to stop doing it.

“Spoiler alert: I did not fix the world! Relational aggression is still around. And it’s not just among girls. We see it everywhere, from the highest branches of government to the preschool playground. But I still believe that this story can help us cope through humor, and through singing. I’ve been looking forward to high school productions of Mean Girls from the day we opened on Broadway.

“As a former drama club member, I knew that a show with five female leads would be great news for most schools. As a former youth theater director, I hoped that letting students play characters their own age, with a story they can relate to, would be fun and lead to some great conversations. Creating the high school version of the show, we felt it was important to help you perform the version of “Mean Girls” that best suits your community. So instead of a pre-edited script (as with a School Edition), you will receive an unedited Broadway version, accompanied by these approved changes, which address moments in the original show that teachers have identified as potentially challenging for some schools. This way you can pick and choose what works (and does not work) for your school community.”

“Mean Girls” is rated PG13. While the show is presented as the High School Edition of the show, some content may still not be suitable for younger audiences.

Stansbury’s production stars Luka Bishop as Cady Heron, Gweny Addams as Regina George, Allen Waters as Aaron Samuels, Jacob Snideman as Damian, Julianne Ferguson as Janis, Becca Merritt as Karen Smith, and Lola Greenwald as Gretchen Wieners.

