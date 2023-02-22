Stallion Drama presents ‘Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years, at a Certain School of Magic and Magic’

Stansbury High School’s Stallion Drama is pleased to present their Advanced Theatre Show, “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years At a Certain School of Magic and Magic.”

The play will open Friday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. and will continue at 7:30 on Feb. 25, 27, 28, March 2, 3, and 4. There will also be a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday March 4.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.stalliondrama.org and clicking on tickets. All seats are reserved and are priced from $6 to $9 plus any online fees.

The play is a parody of the Harry Potter book series by J. K. Rowling, but from the perspective of the “Puffs.”

The play premiered at The People’s Improv Theater on Dec. 3, 2015. It moved to the Off-Broadway theater New World Stages in 2016. The show has been praised for its comedy and staging. It was nominated for the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Unique Theatrical Experience in 2017.

The New York Times’s Laura Collins-Hughes wrote: “The fun of Puffs, though, is in its intersections with the story we know from J. K. Rowling’s books and the movie adaptations. The one Puff with any panache is Cedric Diggory, played by Evan Maltby with such lovable good-guy warmth that when he dies, in an episode the narrator (A. J. Ditty) calls “Year Four: The Puffs and the Year They Mattered,” it’s actually rather sad. [Again: You didn’t already know that Cedric dies? Not the show for you.]

Stansbury’s production stars Danny O’Dell as Wayne Hoskins along with Julianne Ferguson as Cedric Diggory and Mr. Voldy. Rounding out the cast are the remaining members of the advanced Drama Class including Preston Nelson as J. Finch Finchley, Boston Bean as various professors, and Flavia Jones.

Don’t miss your chance to see this outrageous and hilarious show that’s guaranteed to leave you laughing long after the curtain comes down.

