Stansbury High School’s Stallion Drama presents “Sister Act, The Musical,” opening on Friday Dec. 2, 2022.

You don’t want to miss this feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet. Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found — a convent. Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

Featuring Stansbury’s best and brightest talent, this musical is something you can enjoy with your whole family. Stansbury’s production stars Mariana Limutau as Deloris, Boston Bean as the Mother Superior, Bentley Jenks as Sister Mary Patrick, Julianne Ferguson as Sister Mary Robert, Tommy Wilson as Eddie, and Daxton Griffith as Curtis.

Stansbury’s production opens on Friday Dec. 2, 2022, and continues through Dec. 12th, 2022, Performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. on Dec 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12th, and a matinee is also schedule at 2:00pm on Dec. 10th. Tickets range from $6.00 to $9.50 and can be purchased at www.stalliondrama.org or at the door. All shows are on the stage at Stansbury High School’s auditorium at 5300 Stallion Way in Stansbury Park.