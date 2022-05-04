Stallion Drama presents ‘The Spongebob Musical’

Stansbury High School’s Stallion Drama “The Spongebob Musical,” opens Friday May 6, 2022 and continues through May 16, 2022.

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!

Performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. on May 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, and 16. Matinees are at 2 p.m. on May 7 and May 14. Tickets range from $5.50 to $8.50 and can be purchased at www.stalliondrama.org or at the door.

The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau.

Since its launch on July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the number one kids’ animated series on TV for the last 17 years, while generating a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony award-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base. SpongeBob SquarePants is the most widely distributed property in Viacom International Media Networks history, seen in more than 170 countries, translated in 30+ languages, and averaging more than 140 million total viewers every quarter.

SpongeBob SquarePants was created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank, Calif. The character-driven cartoon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends.

The Broadway production of The SpongeBob Musical earned its place on 2017’s “Best of Broadway’’ lists including Broadway.com, BuzzFeed, The Chicago Tribune, The Daily Beast, Deadline, ET Online, Forbes, Time Out New York and Variety.

The SpongeBob Musical was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk Awards and Outer Critics Circle and earned 12 Tony Award nominations – the most nominated musical of the 2017-2018 theatre season — winning for Best Scenic Design of a Musical [David Zinn].

Stansbury’s production stars Connor Welch as Spongebob, Conner Webb as Patrick, Julianne Ferguson as Sheldon J. Plankton, Raine Eldredge as his computer wife Karen, Robinn Bailey as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Eli Drorbaugh as Mr. Krabbs and McKenzie Izatt as his daughter Pearl.

