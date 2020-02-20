Stallion Drama to present award-winning play that’s ‘life-affirming’

‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’ has been on Broadway for a decade and has won five Tony Awards ♦

Stansbury High School’s Stallion Drama will bring the Tony Award winning play “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” to the stage this week. The show opens tonight and will run until Feb. 29.

The play by Simon Stephens premiered at the National Theatre in London on Aug. 2, 2012, and is based on a best-selling mystery novel published in 2003 by British writer Mark Haddon.

Stansbury’s production stars Landon Richins as 15-year-old Christopher Boone, Elly Warby as his teacher Siobhan, and Avery Green and Lucas Handley as his parents

“I saw this play at Pioneer Theatre a few years ago, and was absolutely amazed by it,” said Stallion Drama teacher Glen Carpenter. “The story of Christopher and his journey to solve a mystery is so relevant to everyone. It takes us into his mind and shows us a new way of thinking about kids with autism and Asperger’s. It think it’s an important message that everyone needs to see and hear. I also have some absolutely amazing students in Advanced Drama this year and thought they would do great.”

The story centers on Christopher Boone who has an extraordinary brain. He is exceptionally intelligent but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbor’s dog, he sets out to identify the true culprit, which leads to an earth-shattering discovery and a journey that will change his life forever.

Richins said his role as Christopher has been difficult.

“I have done a lot of research on people with Asperger’s in order to correctly portray Christopher’s mannerisms and behaviors,” Richins said. “One thing that I find fascinating about this show is that the script makes no mention of Christopher’s disorder and instead focuses on themes everyone can relate to like honesty and family.”

Warby said Siobhan is the only character in the show who is steadfast.

“I have a lot of responsibility because Siobhan is Christopher’s teacher, but she’s also someone he loves and depends on, which is why she is trusted to narrate the first half of the show,” Warby said. “This role has a lot of meaning to me because I’ve had a lot of kids like Christopher in my family and I think that Siobhan is amazing because she knows how to communicate with Christopher.”

Ben Brantley of The New York Times said this play is one of the most fully immersive works ever to wallop Broadway.

“Be prepared to have all your emotional and sensory buttons pushed, including a few you may have not known existed,” Brantley wrote.

Richard Zoglin of Time Magazine said the play that works on every level — crowd-pleasing, eye-opening, life-affirming and unmissable.

The play opened on Broadway in 2014 and has been the longest running on Broadway in the past 10 years. It won five Tony Awards including Best Play.

The show opens tonight and runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday with performances on Monday and Tuesday next week. After a night off Feb. 26, the show runs nightly Feb. 27 through Feb. 29. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. each night with a 2 p.m. matinee on Feb. 29.

Seating is extremely limited for this show and advance tickets are available at www.stalliondrama.org. Tickets at the door range from $5.50 to $8.50 for cash sales. The school is located at 5300 N. Stallion Way, Stansbury Park.