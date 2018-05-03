Stallion Drama to present ‘The Sound of Music’

Student-actress Kimbel Duffin is the perfect Maria for Stansbury High School’s spring production of “The Sound of Music,” according to the musical’s director.

“She embodies the character perfectly. She shows all sides of the character with an ease that the audience will fall in love with her,” said SHS drama teacher Glen Carpenter.

“The Sound of Music” opens Friday at SHS and runs through May 15.

Zack Stoker portrays Captain von Trapp.

“Zack was my choice for the role because of his skill and his natural portrayal of a man who is torn between his love for his family and country,” Carpenter said.

The original Broadway production of “The Sound of Music” in 1959 won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The 1965 film starring Julie Andrews, won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress in a leading role.

Carpenter said the film remains the most popular musical of all time.

It was Rodgers’ and Hammerstein’s last work together, he said.

Another leading role in the musical, Mother Superior, is portrayed by Paige Kennedy.

“Paige, even as a sophomore, has such a rich, full voice that when she sings ‘Climb Every Mountain,’ you can tell why she was the perfect choice for the role,” Carpenter said.

Other popular songs from the play include “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” and “Edelweiss.”

When Maria proves too high-spirited for the religious life, she is dispatched to serve as governess for seven children of a widowed naval captain, according to a synopsis of the musical.

Her growing rapport with the youngsters, coupled with her generosity of spirit, gradually captures the heart of the stern captain, and they marry. Upon returning from their honeymoon they discover that Austria has been invaded by the Nazis, who demand the captain’s immediate service in their navy.

The family’s narrow escape over the mountains to Switzerland on the eve of World War II provides one of the most thrilling and inspirational finales ever presented in the theatre.

Two separate casts will portray the von Trapp children.

Natalie Reynolds, Jackson Deeter, Kendal Barney, Kenzie Stoker, Cameron Reynolds, Liberty Bishop and Lauren Ray comprise the White Cast.

Natalie Reynolds, Brent Beazer, Hilda Penney, Reagan Richins, Cooper Johnson, Kaylee Miller, and Ellie Izatt comprise the Red Cast.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Monday, Wednesday, May 10, May 11, May 12, May 14 and May 15.

Matinee performances are at 2 p.m. on Saturday and on May 12.

Ticket prices at the door are $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for non-SHS students and seniors, and $5.50 for SHS students and children under 12.

Discounted tickets are available by purchasing in advance at www.stalliondrama.org.