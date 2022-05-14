Stallions advance in 5A state playoffs with victory over Tooele

Stansbury knocked Tooele out of the 5A state playoffs Saturday afternoon at Stallion Stadium with a 1-0 victory over the Buffaloes in the first round. Ninth-seed Stansbury will now play at eighth-seed Timpanogas Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the second round. Timpanogas is 10-4 on the year and Stansbury is 13-5.

It was the Stallions’ third victory over Tooele this season. Stansbury won the first match 2-0 and the second match 2-1.

Tooele began the tourney as a 25th seed and defeated Maple Mountain, the 24th seed, 1-nil on Thursday in a play-in match at Maple Mountain.

Stansbury scored the only goal of the game with 5:30 remaining in the first half on a corner kick. With a scrum in front of the net, a Stansbury player got a head on the ball to keep it alive and Wyatt Barry blasted it into the net for a 1-0 advantage.

Opportunities to score seemed about equal throughout the match, and both teams missed excellent chances to score more goals.

Tooele coach Stephen Duggan received a red card with about 4 minutes remaining after his player Isaiah Blake was upended en route to the goal. Duggan had to leave the stadium.

With about 7 minutes remaining players were involved in a brief skirmish, but none were ejected.

A Tooele defenseman was red-carded with 2:12 remaining, however, and the Buffaloes played a man-down to finish the game.