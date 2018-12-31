Stallions beat Cedar, South Sevier after break

SHS snaps six-game losing streak with two strong outings ♦

The Stansbury boys basketball team hadn’t had a lot of success in terms of its win-loss record through the first month of the season, but the Stallions were far from discouraged.

SHS coach Joe White saw plenty of encouraging signs from his team during a six-game losing streak — it was just a matter of the Stallions putting everything together. And they did just that in their first two games of the annual Steve Hodson Cancer Classic on Thursday and Friday in Cedar City, defeating Class 3A powerhouse South Sevier 50-46 and tournament co-host Cedar 66-49.

In addition to winning back-to-back games, the Stallions also saw junior Jaden Jenkins win the tournament’s slam-dunk contest despite being the smallest competitor at 6 feet tall. Jenkins followed in the footsteps of his older brother, Josh, who won the same contest two years earlier. Junior Peyton Thevenot advanced to the semifinal round of the 3-point shooting contest, missing out on a spot in the finals by one shot.

Stansbury 50,

South Sevier 46

Thevenot had 17 points and Jenkins added 14 points, 13 rebounds and four steals as the Stallions outscored the Rams 29-19 in the second half to pull off the victory.

Jet Richins had nine points, while Jacob Spaulding had five, Payton Gaillard had three and Kale Vorwaller had two. Stansbury did a good job taking care of the ball, turning it over only seven times while picking off eight steals of its own.

Stansbury 66, Cedar 49

Thevenot went 6-for-9 from 3-point range on his way to a team-high 21 points and Jenkins had another double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Stallions in a dominant performance against Cedar.

Pae Tia added 13 points and five rebounds for Stansbury (3-6). Vorwaller had six points, Richins had five, Zach Stoker and Cameron Jones each had two and Spaulding had one. The Stallions shot 22-for-41 (53.7 percent) from the field, including an 8-for-14 (57.1 percent) mark from 3-point range. They also only had two turnovers and had 15 assists.

The Stallions wrapped up the tournament Saturday against Canyon View. Stansbury will open Region 11 play Friday at Ogden.

