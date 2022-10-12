Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Brinley Jenson and the Stansbury Stallions girls soccer team rallied to beat Viewmont 4-2 to advance in the state playoffs.
  • Emily Coleman takes a header during the Stallions girls soccer game on Oct. 11.

Stallions bounce back to beat Viewmont 4-2

With the state girls soccer tournament underway, the Stansbury High Stallions played their first game on Oct. 11 against the Viewmont Vikings.

Following a lackluster first half, in which Stansbury trailed 2-1, the Stallions had their backs uncharacteristically against the wall heading into the second half.

Answering the call, Stansbury scored three unanswered goals and held on to win the match 4-2.

The win sets up an additional playoff game against the Skyline Eagles, which will take place on Stansbury’s home pitch at 12 p.m. on Thursday.

