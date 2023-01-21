Stallions boys basketball falls to visiting Cedar Valley

Last Friday night the Stansbury Stallions boys basketball team played host to the Cedar Valley Aviators in a regional matchup.

Facing a tough 12-4 Aviators team, the Stallions knew they’d have their hands full and brought the pressure early in the game. Despite a rocky start by both teams, Stansbury began putting together an offensive attack while Cedar Valley struggled to make their shots and control the ball.

With the game slanted in the home team’s favor, the Stallions took advantage of the disparity and took a 12-7 lead into the second quarter.

Cedar Valley bounced back in the second, matching Stansbury point-for-point and finding its groove behind the three-point line. A 12-1 run in the last minutes of the quarter pulled the Aviators ahead and the team found itself ahead 31-25 as the first half expired.

Both teams opened the third quarter on a tear, as they traded shots and played at a smooth pace. Things started going south for the Stallions, however, as a short drought in the last half of the period allowed the Aviators to take a 46-43 after three.

The troubles carried over into the last quarter for Stansbury, with another choppy start enabling Cedar Valley to pad their lead. Although the Stallions found their footing and outscored the Aviators 8-6 in the first three minutes, the remainder of the game became disjointed and unproductive for the home team.

Over the last five minutes, Stansbury mustered only three points as Cedar Valley burst the door open with a 14-3 run to pull away with a 66-64 victory. Turnovers and squandered free throw chances proved detrimental for the Stallions, with the Aviators conversely hitting the majority of their free throws — which included seven-straight points from the charity stripe.

The loss brings Stansbury’s record to 1-14, with only seven games remaining in the season. Their next matchup is on Jan. 25, when they play a road game against the Payson Lions. The team returns home on Jan. 27 to face the Hillcrest Huskies in a rematch from Stansbury’s 59-69 loss on Jan. 4. Tipoff for both games is at 7 p.m.