Stallions come out on top 68-42 in high-scoring game against Skyline Grizzlies

Friday night’s football game between the Stansbury Stallions and the Skyline Grizzlies played out more like an Old West shootout than a high school match.
Playing visitors to a Skyline team in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Stansbury took control of the game early, as they outscored Skyline 20-6 in the first quarter. Skyline responded in the next frame and both teams piled the points on board, with Skyline outscoring Stansbury 29-27 in the second quarter alone. The Stallions held on to their lead however, taking a 47-35 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
Things began to mellow out for the Grizzlies in the second half, as Stansbury held them to only seven points over the remaining two quarters. Over the same span of time, the Stallions put up another 21 points in the third quarter and went on to win the game 68-42.
Stallions quarterback Ezra Harris threw five touchdown passes and recorded 345 passing yards, good enough for nearly twice as many yards in the air than Stansbury’s first two games combined. Harris and running back Mateaki Helu also dominated on the ground, as Harris rushed for 134 yards and Helu put up 174.
The win brings Stansbury’s record to 3-0 ahead of next week’s matchup with Uintah in Vernal on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.