Stallions, Cowboys show growth on tennis court

For the second time this season — and just the second time in school history — the Stansbury girls tennis team picked up an individual win against Grantsville on Tuesday.

While Victoria Fidler’s 6-1, 6-0 win over Paige Petersen at No. 3 singles was the Stallions’ only win in a 5-1 defeat, Stansbury has shown progress in other ways.

“We’re all really solid,” said Lindsey Trussell, one half of Stansbury’s No. 1 doubles pairing. “We’ve just got to get rid of our nerves, mostly, and play how we always play. We feel really good about it.”

Stansbury No. 1 singles player Kayleigh Burge noted that she and her teammates approach matches with more optimism than they have in years past, in large part because of how they’ve improved as players.

“Seeing where I was last year compared to this year, it’s crazy to see how far I’ve come since last year,” Burge said. “I feel like we have a lot of good players who are up and coming. A lot of these girls have gotten so much better from Day 1. They’ve gotten so much more confident.”

Burge fell 6-0, 6-0 to Grantsville’s Bailie Sandberg, widely regarded as a strong contender for the Class 3A No. 1 singles title. Lexi Colson held off Stansbury’s Chanda Bigelow in a hard-fought three-set match at No. 2 singles, prevailing 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-3.

Trussell and her partner, Tess Alder, fell 6-6, 6-1 to Grantsville’s Kayla Johnson and Carli Christensen. The Cowboys’ Marissa Linares and Maci Jackson beat Molly Johnson and Ashley Thompson 6-4, 6-2, and Alayna Brown and Brooke Butler beat Alyssa Pritzkau and Naomi Gomez 6-1, 6-0.

Stansbury coach Jacob Jones was pleased with his team’s effort on Tuesday, and believes the Stallions have a chance to make a strong showing at this year’s state tournament.

“We should put everybody in the state [tournament] — that’s what we always kind of shoot for,” Jones said. “From there, we’re hoping to make some noise. Every year we’ve gone, we’ve finished with two points, and it would be nice to get three. I think we’re close.”

Meanwhile, the win for Grantsville was the latest in a line of impressive performances, Cowboys coach Stephen Thurgood said, particularly in a rebuilding year which has seen a number of players get their first real varsity experience.

GHS finished third in the 12-team Stephen Wade Invitational tournament in St. George last weekend, led by Sandberg’s second-place finish at No. 1 singles. Colson and Petersen each finished eighth, while Johnson and Christensen were fifth at No. 1 doubles and Linares and Jackson took third at No. 2 doubles. Davis High won the team title, followed by Desert Hills and Grantsville. The tournament also included teams from Sky View, Spanish Fork, Bonneville, Dixie, Layton, Fremont, Richfield and Payson, as well as a second team from Davis.

“We’re a little bit better than I thought we were going to be at this point, so I’m pleased with all of them,” Thurgood said. “I have no complaints. We’re having a successful season.”