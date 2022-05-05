Stallions defeat Tooele 2-1 in soccer

The Stansbury (11-5) boys soccer team can win the Region 7 title Friday when they host Payson (4-11) at 3:30 p.m. in the final region game of the season.

The Stallions defeated rival Tooele 2-1 Wednesday at Tooele. The Buffaoes (7-9) play at Hillcrest (10-4) on Friday to wrap up the regular season

Tooele was hampered only 3 minutes into the game when a player received a red card, and the Buffaloes had to play a man down.

Stansbury scored first when Jace Toland kicked a perfect service in and Wyatt Barry got a nice head flick to give the Stallions a 1-0 lead 10 minutes into the contest. The Stallions threatened again with about 10 seconds until intermission, but Tooele keeper Deven Randall made a great save on a close-in shot. Although a man down, Tooele played stellar defense and the scored remained 1-0 at intermission.

Isaac Graber got the second goal for the Stallions in the first 4 minutes of the second half after a nice centering pass from Carson Gibbons and the Stallions lead 2-0.

“It was great to see him on the score sheet. He has come so close so many times,” said Stansbury coach Jacob Jones

Tooele gained some momentum with 19 minutes left in the match. Casen Walker hit a corner kick which Ethan Rogers headed int the net to slice the lead to 2-1.

The Buffaloes came close to scoring multiple times in the final 20 minutes.

“Full credit to our players, instead of giving up, they upped the tempo and took control of the game; in the final half hour of the game, we hit their crossbar three times, scored, had two other shots on target, and another four shots off target, we also had several corners. In the same time period, I don’t remember our goalkeeper having to make a save. For 10 men who are 2-0 down, to come back and dominate the game like that is testament to our players’ grit,” said Tooele coach Stephan Duggan.