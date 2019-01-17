Stallions defeat Tooele, improve to 3-1 in region

Buffaloes commit 18 turnovers in rivalry loss to SHS ♦

The Stansbury girls basketball team knew it was going to get Tooele’s best shot early in Tuesday’s rivalry game at Stansbury High School — it was just a matter of whether the Stallions could respond.

And, respond they did.

After spotting the visiting Buffaloes a 6-0 lead in the first 1:47, Stansbury scored the game’s next 12 points and never trailed again, pulling away for a 34-27 win — its third victory in four Region 11 games.

“Coming into the Tooele game every year, it doesn’t matter (what) anybody’s record (is),” Stansbury coach Kenzie Newton said. “We didn’t start well, but that’s one thing about this group — they grind through it, they battled and they made adjustments that I asked, and it paid off.”

Tooele (6-6, 1-2 Region 11) started quickly, taking advantage of some defensive breakdowns by the Stallions (6-8, 3-1) for easy baskets by seniors Mallory Searle, Nizhone Tso and Makayla Komer. Stansbury didn’t score its first point until 2:55 into the game on a free throw by Mackenna Sargent, and the Stallions’ first field goal didn’t come until a basket by Kenzi Knudsen with 2:12 left in the first quarter.

But then, Stansbury started taking advantage of Tooele’s mistakes. After Knudsen’s basket, the Buffs turned the ball over on their next possession, leading to a game-tying 3-pointer by Mia Thurber. Another turnover resulted in a basket on the other end by Epa Tia, and Thurber picked off an inbounds pass in the final seconds for a buzzer-beating layup and a 10-6 Stansbury lead after one quarter. Ainsley Thurber’s putback layup on Stansbury’s first possession of the second quarter capped a 12-0 run.

“I thought we made a lot of mental errors,” Tooele coach Randy Goss said. “They were attacking and we were playing passive.”

Tooele fought back to tie the game at 12-12 with 1:35 left in the first half on a pair of baskets by Searle and another by freshman Alivia Cluff. Mia Thurber put Stansbury back in front 14-12 with 1:19 left, and Hannah Anderson knocked down a 3-pointer from the corner to extend the lead to 17-12. Tooele’s Mandy Steadman cut the lead to 17-14 at halftime with a putback layup with 24 seconds left.

The Stallions took control of the game with a 9-2 run early in the third quarter, stretching the lead to 26-18 with 3:54 left in the period — capped by a conventional 3-point play by Madison Welch. A more patient offensive approach was key for Stansbury, which had settled for perimeter shots too often in the first half. Instead, working the ball inside led to layups for Kalee Philips and Kayla Alvey and free throws for Sargent and Knudsen.

“It was definitely a game of ebbs and flows,” Newton said. “(In the) second half, we started being more disciplined defensively, keeping our man in front of us. Offensively, we said, ‘hey, let’s be more disciplined, let’s get the best shot for the team.’ I thought our posts did a good job of having that inside presence in the second half.”

The Buffs never got closer than six points the rest of the game, and Stansbury led by as many as nine. Mia Thurber led a balanced Stallions attack with seven points, while Philips and Welch each had five. Knudsen and Sargent had four points apiece, Anderson had three and Alvey, Tia and Ainsley Thurber each had two.

Tooele was undone by 18 turnovers, many of which came from a bit of hesitation on the offensive end. As a result, the Buffs attempted just five free throws in the game, hitting one, while Stansbury was 6-for-13 from the charity stripe. Searle led the Buffs with 10 points and Komer had eight. Tso and Cluff each had two and Madi Baker had one point.

“We’ve got to clean a few things up and dig a little deeper, and when it gets to crunch time, just learn how to finish,” Goss said. “We’ve got a great group of girls. They’re competitors and they’ll bounce back.”

Tooele will play host to Ben Lomond on Friday, with Stansbury traveling to Ben Lomond on Tuesday.